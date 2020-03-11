Ize-Iyamu: Why I Want to Be Edo Gov

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 Edo State gubernatorial election yesterday said he wanted to be governor to enable him impact on the people of the state through the provision of social amenities.

ize-Iyamu stated this when a group, Safe Edo Movement (SEM), met him to invite him to contest for the governorship of the state.

He said though he was a successful farmer and businessman, the satisfaction level he would get impacting on the people could only come through deploying government resources to provide for the needs of people.

He said in his era as the Secretary to Edo State Government, the Lucky Igbinedion administration employed over 4,000 teachers many of who he said have retired from service with the result that many schools in state now have one or two teachers following government’s failure to employ more teachers.

Quoting Proverb 19, Ize-Iyamu said pastors are in politics because the Bible says when the righteous are in authority the people rejoice.

In accepting the group’s invitation to contest for the state’s governorship election, Ize-Iyamu said “I want to with humility and all sense of responsibility, accept the call that you have made”, even as he thanked the group for its vote of confidence in him and for identifying with the people of the state.

Commenting on the violence unleashed on some members of the APC in the state, Ize-Iyamu said “we will not be afraid of those who think they can intimidate us.”

“My house has been surveyed many times for the purpose of throwing in bombs. Even my C of O has been threatened many times.

“So, we are ready to meet with the challenge and by the grace of God, we will triumph,” he said.

He expressed solidarity with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying “Oshiomhole is our brother, our friend, our leader and undisputedly the National Chairman of APC”, but regretted that some people in authority in the state are trying to pull him down.

Earlier, President of Safe Edo Movement, Chris Etuakhor, praised Ize-Iyamu for the positive‎ roles he played in affecting the lives of many people, including students in the state-owned institutions of higher learning as Secretary to Edo State Government.