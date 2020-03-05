House Approves N346bn Budget for NDDC

Udora Orizu in Abuja

House of Representatives has approved N346.388 billion budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This approval followed the unanimous adoption of a report by the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during plenary yesterday.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Olubunmi Ojo, said the House received a report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission from the Statutory Revenue Fund budgeting a sum of N346,388,900,000.00 only for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ojo explained that out of this amount, a sum of N22,338,900,000 would be spent on personnel expenditure, a sum of N13,466,810,000 was budgeted for overhead expenditure, while a sum of N4,083,000,007 was allocated for Internal Capital Expenditure.

He added that a sum of N306,500,899,992 would be spent on development projects for the service of NDDC for the Financial year ending on 31 May, 2020 .