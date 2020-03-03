Coronavirus Outbreak: Round-the-clock Updates

TUESDAY MARCH 03, 2020

Fear of Coronavirus Forces House to Suspend Plenary for Two Weeks

Udora Orizu in Abuja

In a bid to protect lawmakers from contacting coronavirus, the House of Representatives has resolved to adjourn for two weeks while they seek measures to tackle the deadly virus.

The House reached this resolution after unanimously adopting a motion of urgent national importance moved by Hon. Idem Unyime at the plenary on Tuesday.

Contributing in support of the motion, Ndudi Elumelu called for the adjournment of plenary for two weeks, while the lawmakers work with relevant agencies to tackle the deadly virus.

He also suggested that all lawmakers should be tested.

“It’s a very serious matter. The driver carrying the Italian man has gone missing, he could be hiding anywhere,” he said

On his part Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed lamented that it was worrisome that Nigeria as the most populated country in Africa, has only three isolation centres.

He cited the case of Iran’s vice president who contacted coronavirus and two of its cabinet members that died recently after contacting the disease, saying alot needs to be done to tackle it.

Also Hon. Dagomie Abiante said Nigeria was not ready for the virus, adding that there’s need for all hands to be on deck.

He said, “We are now faced with our worst fears. When the motion to bring back our brothers from Wuhan, China was brought up, why did we bring it down? Finally our fears have caught have up with us. There’s urgent need for all hands to be on deck. We don’t have enough information about this virus. We need to sit up, we do not have a single thermometer and we are not ready for what is coming to us.

The lawmakers voted in favour of Hon. Elumelu’s prayer, agreeing that the house should adjourn for two weeks.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Places Italy, Iran, S’Korea, Japan on Watch List

•Tracing 156 co-passengers of infected Italian

•Cautions schools against forcing students to wear face masks

•Fayemi orders screening of passengers at motor parks

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja, Martins Ifijeh in Lagos, Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The federal government has placed five countries with community transmission of COVID-19, comprising Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China on its watch list.

The federal Ministry of Health is also tracing 156 passengers that boarded the Turkish Airline flight with the Italian that tested positive to Coronavirus on arrival in Nigeria. It is believed that some of the passengers may have left the country after stopping over for days.

Besides, the federal government has cautioned schools against forcing students to wear face masks, adding that the virus is treatable.

Also, following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos, the Katsina State Government has inaugurated an emergency operation centre to tackle any outbreak of the disease in the state.

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has also directed medical experts to start screening passengers coming into the state from border states to prevent the spread of the virus to the state.

However, as the federal government stepped up efforts to curb the spread of the virus into the country, the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said yesterday that the government had decided to place four more countries on the watch list.

He told Channels TV that the four nations were added to China, which has been on the list since January.

He explained that the federal government has now added four more countries to enable authorities to heighten surveillance for travellers from these countries.

He said: “Anyone travelling from these nations who fall ill within 14 days is advised to reach us to enable us to take their samples and then do tests to check whether or not they are positive to the virus.

“We have been preparing for this for the past six weeks. So far, we have done 15 tests and only one came up positive. This shows our system is actually working. We are testing people that meet our case definition.

“As you have seen in Lagos, we have had only one positive case and we have been able to mount a response in partnership with Ogun and Lagos States.

“This virus is circulating around the world and over 50 countries have been affected. We will do our very best to ensure it doesn’t further enter Nigeria and even if a few more cases happen, we can walk together to defeat it. Nigerians are also very cooperative. They have shown that truly, we can come together to address these incidents.”

According to him, one of the best investments the federal government has made is setting up NCDC, which has grown to become the pride of Africa.

He said the centre has a team of 250 persons who work 24/7 in the laboratories, surveillance, risk communication, among others; NCDC, he added, had built a team of scientific experts.

“We are building a long term investment in science, thinking and in knowledge base as this will help us respond to incidence like this.

“We have 23 emergency operation centres in the country as of today. This is an investment we have made over the past few years. We have five new molecular laboratories, which are actually not easy to set up. The buildings are actually the easiest part. The more difficult ones are the laboratory and scientific expertise, the reagents, and the likes,” he added.

He called on state governments to invest in health security, adding that the federal government cannot tackle issues around disease outbreaks alone.

FG Tracing 156 Co-Passengers of Italian Patient

The federal government also said the 156 passengers that boarded the flight with the Italian that tested positive to Covid-19 on arrival in Nigeria are being traced as some of them may have left the country after stopping over for days.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, told journalists in Abuja that apart from some of the phone numbers that were not connecting, there was the likelihood that some of the passengers might have left the country.

He said the ministry, which was leading the efforts to arrest the further spread of the virus had so far done well.

The minister added that the team of health officials had been able to identify and quarantine 19 persons in Lagos who had met the index definition.

Besides, a total of 39 persons have been identified in Ogun State under the ongoing contact tracing operation.

“The only ones we know for sure is the number of people that were in the aircraft with the Italian who imported COVID-19 into the country, 156 persons. Those ones are still being traced and contacted. We are having a huge challenge contacting these passengers; whereas some of them didn’t leave phone numbers, others left numbers that were not connecting. Some were arriving in the country for the first time and probably haven’t registered their SIM cards, some also left the country after a day or two, but there are ways we can track them through the passenger manifest,” the minister said.

Ehanire explained that the owner of the aircraft has been notified as well as the embassies of the travel agencies involved in the flight operation.

However, Ehanire said the four Chinese, who were tested for Coronavirus, all came out negative.

“Contact tracing is a specialised activity that is carried out by experts and technologists who know what information to look out for. And so far, we have been able to trace 19 persons in Lagos and 39 in Ogun who had contacts with the Italian COVID-19 victim,” he added.

Regarding the incidence and scope of fatality of the virus disease, he said China was leading with over 95 per cent cases while it had so far claimed 2,977 lives from 59 countries.

The minister said there were speculations that about 80 per cent of infected persons do not have severe symptoms, adding that the severity of the infection is based on the level of one’s immune system.

According to Ehanire, the Covid-19 aliment is largely treatable if there are early signs of infection.

Also the minister used the opportunity to counsel Nigerians against panic measures but to always adhere to health advice on hygiene practices.

He advised against the idea of schools forcing students to wear face masks to classes.

He said even where such a measure might be necessary for those students who reported sick, the authorities of the school may have to think of subsidising the face mask.

Katsina Inaugurates Emergency Operation Centre

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government has inaugurated an emergency operation centre to tackle any outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Yakubu Danja, who briefed journalists yesterday on the preparedness of the state government, said the government had also reactivated its Emergency Response Committee and purchased personal protective equipment.

He reiterated that members of the committee would monitor, supervise and coordinate the state government’s response to the disease in rural and urban areas.

He explained that the state government has commenced the training of health workers, including disease surveillance and notification officers and clinicians on COVID-19.

Fayemi Orders Screening of Passengers at Motor Parks

In Ekiti State, Governor Fayemi had directed medical experts to start screening passengers coming into the state from border states to prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor also set up a 40-man task force to work for the prevention of the spread of the epidemic in the state.

The taskforce, chaired by Fayemi, has members drawn from medical bodies, religious and traditional institutions, civil society organisations, among others.

The government has also set up an isolation centre at the state specialist hospital for quarantining those suspected of being infected.

Fayemi, at a press conference on the virus infection in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, said he had co-opted the leadership of the drivers’ unions to join the task force in a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19, especially in the area of proper screening of disembarking passengers at motor parks and report those manifesting the symptoms to the appropriate quarters.

The Bishops of Anglican Communion, Ekiti State, Bishop Christopher Omotunde; Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Bishop Felix Ajakaye; and the Chief Imam of Ekiti, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, are also members of the task force.

The governor, who allayed the people’s fears, stated that 24 emergency centres had been provided across the state with enough internet facilities containing the already specified hotlines that can be contacted for emergency situations.

“As a responsible government, Ekiti will beat the virus and minimise its spread. Protective materials will be provided for all health facilities in the state within the next 24 hours,” he said, adding: “Well trained health officers will be available in all our facilities that can handle all information while passengers coming to the state will be screened at the motor parks and entry points.”

Senegal Gets First Case of Coronavirus

Senegal has become the fourth African country to be affected by Coronavirus after a French national tested positive to the virus Monday.

Confirming this, Senegal’s Health Minister, Diouf Sarr said the French man who lives in Senegal visited France in mid-February where he contracted the virus before returning to Senegal, adding that he has been quarantined in the capital Dakar.

“The results of the tests carried out by the Pasteur Institute in Dakar came back positive.

“So far the patient’s condition has not raised any major concerns.

“The patient, a father of two who has been in Senegal for two years, stayed in the Southern French city of Nimes as well as an unspecified ski resort last month,” Sarr said.

He said the man then returned to Senegal on February 26 where he went to a medical centre and registered a fever of 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) as well as a sore throat and headache.

Sarr said the centre contacted the country’s coronavirus alert unit and the patient was quarantined, the minister said.

“The surveillance and response system for COVID-19 has been bolstered and all measures are being taken to contain the disease,” Sarr said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned Sunday that the outbreak could reach all countries. So far, it has affected 72 countries.

Top Iranian Official Dies of Coronavirus

A top member of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Expediency Council, Mohammad Mir-Muhammad, has died of Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, according to Associated Press report.

The Expediency Council advices the supreme leader of Iran.

Mir-Muhammad, who showed symptoms and was diagnosed of the virus days ago, reportedly died in North Tehran Hospital. He was 71.

The country is currently facing a hard time as she happens to have recorded the highest death toll in the world after China.

It has recorded 1,500 confirmed cases, and the virus has killed 66 people as at Monday, March 2.

Other top officials of Iran have contracted the virus, including Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, and the Head, Iranian Government Task Force on Coronavirus, Iraj Harirchi.

Coronavirus Quick Updates (06:06pm, March 2, 2020)

1 new case in the United States, first in New Hampshire

1st case in Saudi Arabia: the person had come from Iran through Bahrain

4 new cases in Qatar

1 new case in India: an Italian national in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, a major tourist destination.

1st case in Tunisia: a 40-years-old Tunisian man who traveled from Italy. A week ago, Transport Minister Rene Trabelsi said they were considering whether to suspend some Italy flights, but nothing came of it.

3 new cases in Lebanon

1 new case in Austria. Distribution of the 16 cases so far:

9 in Vienna

2 in Tyrol

2 in Lower Austria

2 in Salzburg

1 in Styria

4 new cases in the UK

Description: https://www.worldometers.info/img/alert.png 1st case in Jordan: a Jordanian coming from Italy.

36 new cases in Spain. Total now exceeds 100.

2 new cases and 4 new discharges in Singapore.

8 new cases in the Netherlands, almost all have traveled from northern Italy or are family contacts of a previous patient. Cases include a 45-year-old woman in Helmond who returned from Lombardy, Italy.

1 new case in Russia (first in Moscow): a Russian citizen returning from Italy

Description: https://www.worldometers.info/img/alert.png First 2 cases in Portugal, both in Porto:

– a 60 years-old man with “an epidemiological link to the North of Italy”, where he was on vacation. His first symptoms appeared on Feb. 29, and he is now hospitalized in stable condition at the Santo António Hospital in Porto.

– a 33-years-old man with “an epidemiological link to Spain” whose symptoms appeared on Feb. 26 and is now at the Hospital de São João, in Porto.

6 new cases in Belgium: all had returned from northern Italy

UK: “It is likely that we will see in due course wide spread transmission in the UK. What we don’t know is exactly how wide spread that will be” Professor Paul Cosford from Public Health England told BBC

1 new case in Taiwan

18 new cases in Japan

Description: https://www.worldometers.info/img/alert.png 523 new cases and 12 new deaths in Iran, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in an announcement on state TV.

2 new cases in Iraq detected in Baghdad’s Rassafa district: they had recently visited Iran

3 new cases in Italy:

– Alessandro Mattinzoli, Councilor for Economic Development in Lombardy, has tested positive to the virus. All members of the council will undergo testing. – a police officer in Rome who had been in contact with a friend from Lombardy.

– the first case in Sardinia, currently hospitalized in Cagliari.

Lombardy region urges people over 65 years of age to stay home and not go out for 2-3 weeks

6 new cases in Belgium: all had traveled to Italy.

27 new cases in Germany

2 new cases in Spain (Barcelona): a 40-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man who came in contact with a German infected person. Both are in mild condition.

Description: https://www.worldometers.info/img/alert.png 1st case in Andorra: a 20-year-old man who had been to Milan, Italy and was admitted to the Nuestra Señora de Meritxell Hospital on Saturday. Symptoms are light, according to the Andorran government. He will remain in the hospital until 2 negative tests are obtained within 24-48 hours.

2 new cases in India: 1 in New Delhi (first case there) with travel history from Italy and 1 in Telangana with travel history from Dubai

1 new case in Croatia: believed to be connected to another case in Rijeka

10 new cases in Kuwait: all associated with travel to Iran and all in stable condition and recovering.

1 new death in Iran: a 71-year-old senior Iranian official, Seyyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi , who was a member of the sixth and seventh Iranian parliaments and was appointed in 2017 by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

1 new case in Australia (first in Tasmania): a man who had recently returning from Iran.

1 new case in Thailand: a 22-year-old Thai woman who works with another Thai patient, a Thai driver for foreign tourists.

Description: https://www.worldometers.info/img/alert.png 13 new cases and 1 death in the United States:

1 in Rhode Island, a teenager contact of the previous case. An additional contact is being tested. “All three people went on the same trip to Italy. This is precisely why we are being so aggressive in identifying contacts, ensuring monitoring, and testing people who are symptomatic.”

3 in California (Santa Clara County), including a couple who has recently traveled to Egypt.

1 in Oregon: a contact of the first case in Oregon, recovering at home.

2 new cases (first) in Florida

1 in Washington State: a man in his 40s hospitalized in critical condition in Kirkland.

4 cases and 1 death in Washington State: a man in his 70s, in Kirkland, King County, with underlying health conditions

1 case (first) in New York

599 new cases and 5 deaths in South Korea

202 new cases, 42 new deaths (all in Hubei) and 2,837 new discharges occurred in China on March 1, as reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) of China.

Coronavirus: Fayemi Orders Screening of Passengers at Motor Parks

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has directed medical experts to start the screening of passengers coming into Ekiti from border states to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor has also set up a 40-man task force to work on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The task force chaired by Fayemi, has other stakeholders drawn from medical, religious and traditional institutions and civil society organisations, among others.

The governor said an isolation centre where victims can be quarantined has been provided at the state specialist hospital that can easily handle any emerging case of the infection in the state.

Fayemi gave the revelation at a press conference on coronavirus infection held in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

The governor said he had coopted the leadership of the drivers’ unions to the task force in a bid to tackle the spread of Corvid-19, especially in the area of proper screening of disembarking passengers at motor parks and report those manifesting the symptoms to the appropriate quarters.

The Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Ekiti State, Bishop Christopher Omotunde; Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Bishop Felix Ajakaye; and the Chief Imam of Ekiti, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, are also members of the task force.

The governor, who allayed the people’s fears, stated that the activation of all the health facilities in the state to be able to manage the spread of Covid-19 is in top gear.

He added that 24 emergency centres have been provided across the state with enough internet facilities containing the already specified hotlines that can be contacted for emergency situations.

“As a responsible government, Ekiti will beat the virus and minimise its spread. Protective materials will be provided for all health facilities in the state within the next 24 hours.

“Well trained health officers will be available in all our facilities that can handle all information, while passengers coming to the state will be screened at the motor parks and entry points.

“The disease has spread to 69 countries, including USA, Brazil, France, Italy and Nigeria, among others and the rate of human-to-human spread is very high.

“As a responsible government, we have to do enough sensitisation so our people can be conscious of the symptoms which included cold, malaria, coughing and sneezing, respiratory symptoms, shortness of breath and other respiratory problem.

“If you see anyone with any of these signs, try and report to any of our facilities or call those lines that will be provided by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The governor revealed that the state has done the vulnerability map, saying people will be checked at the entry points to the state, which he said helped in curtailing the Lassa virus despite the state’s proximity to Ondo State, the epicentre of the scourge.

Fayemi warned against the rumour making the rounds, especially on the social media that black people cannot contract coronavirus.

“Please, please and please, except experts tell us, don’t believe in all those things. The National Centre for Disease Control is our source of information,” he warned.

The governor stated that the government will provide dispensers for all public institutions to sterilise the people and prevent the spread of the scourge.

He also advised anyone manifesting any of the symptoms to stay indoor and call the medical experts to be able to transport him to the point of treatment.

Coronavirus: UN Releases $15m to Vulnerable Countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the United Nations has released 15 million dollars emergency funds to help vulnerable countries fight coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Director-General, WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, disclosed this on the agency’s twitter handle, @WHO, Monday.

Ghebreyesus said that the potential spread of COVID-19 to countries with weaker health system was one of the agency’s biggest concerns.

He said: “WHO thanks UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock for releasing 15 million US dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus.

“We thank the agency for releasing the fund to help weak countries battle the spread of the virus,’’ he said.

WHO is calling for 675 million dollars to fund the fight against coronavirus.

The UN announced on Sunday that WHO and UNICEF will use the funds to undertake essential activities such as monitoring the spread of the virus, investigating cases and operating national laboratories.

In a statement released by Lowcock, he said that it was not too late to contain COVID-19.

“We do not yet see evidence that the virus is spreading freely. As long as that’s the case, we still have a chance of containing it.’’

However, “swift and robust action must be taken to detect cases early”, he added, to “isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts. We must act now to stop this virus from putting more lives at risk”.

The emergency grant will support countries with fragile health systems to boost their detection and response efforts and, says Mr Lowcock, it “has the potential to save the lives of millions of vulnerable people”.

UNICEF will use its share of the funds to support the agency’s global efforts to inform children, pregnant women and families about how to protect themselves, agency chief Henrietta Fore said.

Death Toll from Coronavirus Hits 3,000, as More Countries are Affected

Martins Ifijeh

Not less than 3,000 people have so far died from the Coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to 61 countries, with Indonesia becoming the latest country to be affected after two cases were confirmed Monday.

This is even as the United States has recorded its second death in Washington State from the virus, prompting authorities to call on Americans to imbibe basic hygiene more.

Of the 3, 000 deaths, 136 of them are outside of mainland China, where the outbreak began. Over 88,400 people around the world have been infected, necessitating experts to call on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a global pandemic.

Apart from Indonesia which recorded two cases for the first time Monday, South Korea has reported an additional 476 infections today, raising the national total to 4,212 cases, with 26 deaths already recorded.

Iran has reported 11 more deaths from the virus, bringing its death toll to 54 – the highest outside China.

Coronavirus: It’s Wicked to Hoard Sanitisers, Face Masks, Says Sanwo-Olu

Martins Ifijeh

The Chief Incident Commander for the counter measures against Coronavirus outbreak in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said no pharmacy or business ventures must hoard face masks and hand Sanitisers, describing it as wickedness.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on Sunday during his visit to the State-owned bio-security and containment facility at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, where the Italian index case is being managed, was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

The governor said both the state and federal government healthcare officials had been working round the clock with infectious disease control professionals from the international agencies to ensure the counter measures being deployed to contain the virus achieved the desired results.

He said: “Let me express a confession that I am very delighted with the level of preparedness and our response to stop coronavirus from spreading in our country. The kind of structures we have put in place and the strategies being deployed have raised my confidence that the nation, at the end of the day, will win this battle and will put it behind. I keep on expressing to the Commissioner for Health that we must stop at nothing to achieve the very best result.”

Reacting to the report of scarcity of sanitary materials at pharmacy shops across the state, the governor condemned the action, saying it was wicked for people to take the advantage of emergency situation to hoard and jerk the prices of face mask and hand sanitizer.

He said: “This should not be the means for anyone to enrich themselves. It is unfortunate people are hoarding these important sanitary materials. We need to speak to ourselves. People are just abusing a rare opportunity, because the outbreak is not an event everybody wishes for. I think it is unacceptable for people to sell above the prices they used to sell before the outbreak. These people should search their conscience and ask themselves what kind of people are we. We should be our brother’s keeper.”

Sanwo-Olu also frowned at misinformation trailing the COVID-19 case being managed at the IDH, saying the public deserved to get accurate information about the management of the patient in isolation. He urged the media practitioners to approach the appropriate quarters for updates and developments on the case being managed.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, likened the state’s response towards containing the outbreak of COVID-19 to “a war”, saying Lagos had deployed three levels of counter measure to stop the spread of the virus, which include medical, security and research.

He disclosed that Lagos and Ogun governments were constantly exchanging information, following the outbreak, adding that the movement of the index case had necessitated more cooperation between the two States.

Coronavirus: 12 More Cases Confirmed in England

Twelve more patients in England have tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of UK cases to 35.

Three patients were confirmed as close contacts of a man from Surrey, who was the first to be infected within the UK.

One person from Essex had “no relevant travel” and it was unclear how they had got the virus, while the remaining eight had visited affected areas.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK was still in the containment phase of the outbreak.

He said the government contingency plans, which will be published this week, included banning big events.

Coronavirus: Plateau Quarantines 43 People

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State government has said that it has now quarantined 43 suspected cases of the dreaded coronavirus in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Jos on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar Ndam, said the 43 persons are now being quarantined in Wase Local Government council of the state, adding that 25 of them are natives, while 18 are foreigners.

He stated that four Chinese nationals are involved as against three being reported by the media.

The commissioner said that the Chinese nationals travelled all the way from Ethiopia to Abuja and finally to Wase in Plateau State, where they engaged in mining.,

According to him, “They first came on the 26th of February. They flew from China to Addis Ababa and then Abuja and from Abuja they went to Wase. While in Addis Ababa, they were screened for coronavirus and then they were also screened at Abuja for the same coronavirus.

“But what happened was that the people that came on the 26th February went to a village called Bakin Kaya, one of their mining sites in Wase and met their two Chinese colleagues there. The people they met were not comfortable and decided that they should be isolated and put in another apartment within the camp.”

He added that all of them have to be isolated until March 10, 2020 before their status is confirmed on that day by the medical team. He also said that the Chinese have their travelling documents checked and found to be valid and genuine, stating that the initial three Chinese who were earlier quarantined should continue their isolation.

Ndam pointed out that the security agents there have been briefed not to allow them to go out to mix with the people, adding that there is no coronavirus at the moment but only suspicion, fear and anxiety, hence the isolation.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Dan Manjang, who was with Ndam during the conference, said that there is no known case of coronavirus in the state.

“There is no known case of coronavirus in Plateau State. You know, we have a mining site in Wase. There are Chinese nationals that are mining that site. Three of them came in from China via Ethiopia Airways via Abuja.

“Commissioner for Health in a swift reaction, sent a health team to go and isolate and investigate them. The investigation is supposed to take 14 days. We will now know after 14 days whether they did contract the virus or not,” Manjang said.

He explained that being quarantined or isolated does not automatically mean that one has contracted the virus.

“We are being proactive as a government to make sure the situation is put under control.

“And as I talk to you, the Jos University Teaching Hospital and Plateau Specialist Hospital have isolated wards, rooms that are going to be kept for the purpose and these are what we used in those days during the Ebola outbreak. This is so should the issue of that nature arise which we don’t pray for, we will be on top of the situation,” he said.

Manjang advised Plateau citizens to observe basic hygiene standards to avoid the virus and other diseases.

He said: “Hand washing, avoidance of crowded places. Those are the basic things. Make sure you clean your vegetables before you eat them. It is a contagious disease. It is something that is viral. It is something that is carried by the air. If you maintain minimum hygiene, it will minimize or prevent it completely.”

Coronavirus: NCAA Activates Contingency Plans

Martins Ifijeh

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it has activated all airport-specific Public Health Emergency Contingency Plans (PHECPs) as part of efforts to reduce the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to THISDAY Sunday, the Director General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu said travellers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 must present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry.

“There will be minimum disruption to facilitation of travel due to the thorough screening at entry post. We appeal to travellers who develop signs and symptoms of the disease after returning from a trip abroad to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility.

“We are working in assistance with airlines to track passengers who may have come in contact with suspect or ill persons as well as other measures the National Surveillance Systems requires.”

Nuhu advised airlines and other airport users to heed the guidance of Port Health Services on the use of screening forms, assessment of suspect or ill travellers and any other measures they may adopt.

According to him, the NCAA has ensured that all measures adopted at Nigerian airports are in accordance to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and WHO International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

“In line with the guidelines of ICAO and Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA), we have been working with the Federal Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to ensure all travellers coming into the country are adequately screened while causing minimum disruption to facilitation of travel.”

The NCAA boss advised the travelling public to remain calm and alert, take necessary precaution in protecting themselves while traveling, including alerting crew members and airport facilitation staff to travellers that may look ill or showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

“Airlines, Airport operators, Security agencies and other aviation industry stakeholders are advised to take appropriate precaution to protect their staff.”

Coronavirus: Benue Sets up Emergency Response Committee

Martins Ifijeh

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has set up an Emergency Response Committee to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.

The 17-man committee is headed by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabor, with Dr Samuel Ngise as Secretary.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, Sunday and made available to THISDAY , the committee has the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Rt. Hon. Ngunan Addingi; Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Dondo Ahire and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Timothy Ijir as members.

He said: “Other members of the taskforce are Mr. Apir Ityu, Dr. Terna Kur, Mr. Agwaza Iorkpiligh, Mr. Matthew Uyina, Mr. Moses Leva, Dr. Edward Amali, Mr. Claude Bitaronga.

Also not left out are Dr. Peteru Inunduh, Professor Terrumun Swende, Dr. Alli Cornelius, Dr. Patrick Echekwube and Mr. Micheal Adejo.

The governor charged members of the panel to proactively monitor, supervise and coordinate the state government’s response to the dreaded disease.

NCAA Harmonises COVID -19 Preventive Measures at Airports

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that it would harmonise all preventive measures deployed by port health and other members of the medical teams at the airports in the country.

The regulatory authority noted that following the first recorded confirmed case of COVID-19 on 27th February 2020, of an Italian traveling from Milan who came in through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday, February 24 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos State Ministry of Health, and Ogun State Ministry of Health have swiftly responded to ensure there is no further spread of the disease.

In a statement signed by the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, the agency said that in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA) has been working with the Federal Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to ensure all travellers coming into the country are adequately screened while causing minimum disruption to facilitation of travel.

“NCAA will continue to ensure that airlines assist with the tracking of passengers who may have come in contact with suspect or ill persons as well as other measures the National Surveillance Systems requires,” Nuhu said.

The statement disclosed that all contingency plans for public health events in aviation have been activated including airport-specific Public Health Emergency Contingency Plans (PHECPs), adding that NCAA has ensured that all measures adopted at Nigerian airports are in accordance to ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and WHO International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

“Airlines and other airport users are advised to heed the guidance of Port Health Services (a division of the Federal Ministry of Health and Competent Public Health Authority at Point of Entry) on the use of screening forms, assessment of suspect or ill travellers and any other measures they may adopt. Airlines, airport operators, security agencies and other aviation industry stakeholders are advised to take appropriate precaution to protect their staff.

“We advise the travelling public to remain calm but alert and take necessary precaution in protecting themselves while traveling, including alerting crew members and airport facilitation staff to travellers that may look ill or showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

“Travellers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 should present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry – International Airport. Travellers who develop signs and symptoms of the disease after returning from a trip abroad are to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest Health facility or call the NCDC on 0800-970000-10,” the statement also said.

The agency said it is committed to the safety of travellers and Nigeria’s national health security and would continue to do all that is necessary to ensure both.

US Records First Death from Coronavirus, Places Travel Ban on High Risk Countries

By Martins Ifijeh

The United States has recorded it’s first death from Coronavirus.

This is even as President Donald Trump’s administration has placed a travel restriction on Iran, Italy and South Korea in response to the death from the virus in Washington State.

Speaking Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence said the existing travel ban on Iran would extend to foreign nationals who had been in that country in the past 14 days.

“We are also increasing warning to Americans not to travel to parts of Italy and South Korea affected by the virus,” he said.

Right before White House’ news conference, health officials in Washington State confirmed that a person diagnosed with coronavirus in the state’s King County had died.

President Trump described her as a “wonderful woman” and a “medically high risk patient” in her late 50s, at a news conference at the White House.

More coronavirus infections were additionally reported from South Korea to France to Qatar on Saturday after health officials in Washington State, Oregon and California on Friday reported another worrying development.

The four new cases Friday bring the total number of covid-19 cases detected through the U.S. public health system to 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington state announced late Friday that a high school student in Snohomish County, just North of Seattle, tested positive for the deadly virus and was in home isolation in a suspected community transmission case.

State health officials also said a woman in her 50s in King County tested positive after traveling to Daegu, South Korea, the site of a major Coronavirus outbreak. She, too, is in home isolation.

Iranian Parliamentarian Dies of Coronavirus

Martins Ifijeh

A Member of Parliament in Iran, Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, has died of Coronavirus disease.

Iranian State TV reports Saturday that the MP who tested positive to the virus few days ago was recently elected as the representative for Astana Ashrafieh.

“He died on Saturday morning after being taken to hospital for treatment,” the station reports.

Meanwhile, deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Saturday.

As several countries in the Middle East reported cases of the coronavirus stemming from Iran, the country is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the region.

“Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 43 … the total number of infected people is 593,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to stay at home.

Coronavirus: 3 Chinese Quarantined in Plateau

Martins Ifijeh

Three Chinese Nationals have been placed on self-quarantine in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming this to THISDAY Saturday, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the Chinese Nationals do not have symptoms of Coronavirus, but that as it is the policy of the the Nigerian government, they have been asked to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the incubation period for the virus is nine to 14 days, between which symptoms are expected to develop if the suspect is indeed infected by the virus.

Coronavirus: Lafarge Activates Medical Protocol at Ewekoro Plant

By Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Authorities of Larfarge Africa Plc, a cement company, have explained that the company is playing a pivotal role with the federal Ministry of Health, and the Lagos and Ogun State Government in fighting against the Coronavirus which infected the Italian consultant to one of its clients at the Ewekoro plant in Ogun State.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development of the company, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said, “The Lagos State Government has reported a first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State.

“As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

“We thank the exemplary leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities.

“Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

“Health and Safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”

Reacting too, the Ogun State Government declared that it had quarantined 28 persons with whom the 44-year-old Italian who came to Ewekoro had contacts with.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at a news conference in Abeokuta said the affected victim was a consultant to a third-party supplier to the Lafarge Cement Company in Ewekoro.

He also said the company was on lockeddown while its two guest houses had been turned to isolation centres by the state government’s health team.

“Twenty-eight persons who had been in touch with this man had been quarantined, while the company in question has locked down.

“Besides, its two guest houses have been turned to isolation centres while we are also investigating other people that these quarantined 28 people had had contacts with,” the governor clarified.

He said there was no cause for alarm as both his administration and that of his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were on top of the situation.

He described the Coronavirus as an imported disease and that the Minister of Heath had assured the National Executive Council in Abuja that the ministry had been conducting exit checks for all visitors to the country at the airports.

He noted that the coronavirus was no respecter of persons, having infected the deputy health minister of Iran, advising everyone to obey all the rules of hygiene.

He thanked the federal ministry of health for lending a helping hand in handling the Ewekoro situation.

Reports of Second Coronavirus Case in Nigeria False, Says NCDC Boss

By Martins Ifijeh

Following social media reports that the driver who took the Italian index case from Lagos to Abeokuta has tested positive to Coronavirus and that he has refused to be quarantined, the federal government has said the reports are false, as no other person has so far been tested for the virus.

Speaking with THISDAY on Saturday, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said there was presently no other suspected or confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country apart from the 44-year-old index case, adding that only its three laboratories have the capacity to test anyone in the country.

“The test cannot be done outside of our laboratories. No one can claim there is a second case because we are the only ones with the facilities and reagents to test for it. We haven’t done that.

“Since the outbreak started in Wuhan city in China, we have so far conducted test for 12 persons. 11 came out negative, and the only one that has come out positive is the Italian index case who is responding to treatment. The public should disregard rumours of an escaped second patient.

“If we diagnose any case, we will definitely let Nigerians know whether it comes out negative or not because we want to be very transparent about the whole thing. It takes four hours to get the results out, and another two hours to announce the results, so within six hours Nigerians can actually know of any case,” he said.

He also described as false reports that the index case attempted to escape from isolation, noting that the expatriate has been cooperating with the authorities.

“He was the one who contacted the authorities through his doctor in Abeokuta. He knows we are doing the best to ensure he is given quality treatment. He came from a developed country, so definitely, there may be one or two minor issues he may not be used to here, but he definitely did not attempt to escape. The report is untrue,” he added.

Ogun Quarantines 28 Persons Who Had Contact with Coronavirus Patient

Shuts firm visited in Ewekoro

By Martins Ifijeh

The Ogun State government has said 28 persons who were in contact with the Coronavirus index case have been identified and quarantined.

Those put on surveillance are mostly staff of Lafarge Africa Plc, a cement factory where the index case, an Italian, had gone to after leaving Lagos February 26.

The Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Tomi Coker, Friday said the entire Lafarge facility in Ewekoro has been quarantined.

She said the state government, with support from the federal government and Lagos State government, has started line listing every possible contact with the Italian patient.

She said: “We are going to reach every individual that has had contact with him, which means we are going to phone them, get in touch with them, quarantine them and monitor their temperature for two weeks.

“Also, I am urging everyone to maintain healthy hygiene. Every single one of us has to have good respiratory hygiene which means if we have a cough or we have a cold, we have to cover our mouths with tissues or handkerchiefs and dispose of them responsibly.

“Don’t leave them on surfaces because the virus could still be in those things, use them and dispose of them immediately, don’t put them back in your pockets,” she said.

Coronavirus: Nigerians Panic as Lagos Scouts for Persons in Contact with Italian

By Martins Ifijeh

Following the confirmation of a case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos State Friday, Nigerians have expressed fears over the nature of spread of the disease, especially since the index case had contacts with some people in Lagos and Ogun State.

This is even as the virus has so far killed 2,873 persons, infected 83,654, and affected 47 countries, including Algeria and Egypt in Africa.

A Lagos resident and dentist, Tijani Kolawole, said although Lagos was one of the most technologically advanced state in the country, its population may play a role in the wild spread of the virus.

“My only concern is that the index case may have had contact with people, who may in turn spread it to others. Have you noticed how we clump ourselves into buses, Nigerians normally do not respect personal space, and it is a fast way to spread diseases like this. And compared with the heat, it will be easy to transmit this virus from human to human.”

An Uber driver, Joel Ugo, said with the level of spread of the virus, he may start wearing gloves and masks while plying his trade, noting that he was still presently shaken by the case in the country.

He said: “I can only hope it stops with the man that has been quarantined.”

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, called on Nigerians to be united as that was the only way to fight the outbreak.

In a message on his Twitter account, @realFFK, said: “Let us put our differences aside and stand as one to fight this evil plague called coronavirus that has afflicted our shores.

“The federal government must be proactive and we must do our part and pray. May God defend our people and protect our shores,” he said.

Another Twitter user, Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) called on Nigerians to stop making funny tweets about the outbreak, saying it was an important issue.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government said it had commenced tracing of persons who have been in contact with the index confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a press briefing Friday, the Governor, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the airline with which he flew into Nigeria February 25 had been contacted to provide details of travellers who sat close to the index case, so that they can be tracked and placed under surveillance for possible infection.

He said: “We have also contacted the company in Ogun State where he went to work on February 26. We have put the staff of the company who were in contact with him under surveillance.

“We will ensure everyone who have had contact with him is contacted and monitored.”

He called on Lagos residents to go about their normal business, noting that until it reaches the point of human-to-human spread, the state will not escalate the process it currently has in place.

Sanwo-Olu said the isolation centre in Yaba has the capacity to take in a minimum of 80 confirmed or suspected cases, adding that plans were being put in place to expand the facility to accommodate more people.

The Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi said air travel was one of the commonest ways the virus could come into the country, adding that it has, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health beefed up surveillance at airports.

He also said: “For sea borders, it takes a minimum of three weeks for ships to enter Lagos from China. This means before it gets here, the occupants of the vessel must have manifested the symptoms.

“Land borders have longed been closed by the federal government, which means we need to intensify efforts at the borders.”

He said there was no point closing public institutions, as the thread has not reached that point. “We do not want to cause panic,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts in an interview on TVC Friday, the Deputy Governor, Lagos State Dr. Femi Hamzat, gave insight on how the index case, an Italian expatriate came into Nigeria.

He said: “The Italian came in from Milan on February 25. He had a consultant job in Ewekoro in Abeokuta where he spent all his February 26. He eventually fell ill, and the doctors who attended to him were smart enough to call us.

“We went there with an ambulance and then brought him to our isolation centre in Yaba. He was brought in yesterday morning, and within hours he was diagnosed. Testing tools normally take eight hours on the average, but ours worked faster than we expected; within four hours, he was diagnosed and confirmed to be infected.

He said at the moment the index case is the only person at the Yaba centre which can house almost 100 people, adding that he was hopeful other beds will not be occupied.

Coronavirus: Ogun Confirms Italian Visited Ewekoro

By Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta and Segun James in Lagos

The Ogun State Government on Friday confirmed that the Italian infected by the Coronavirus visited Ewekoro, an industrial town in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Oke-Mosan Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said the Italian who was infected with the Coronavirus disease came to Ewekoro from Lagos and had a short stay before returning to Lagos for medical attention.

He however dismissed speculations that many people had contracted the deadly virus in the state, insisting that Italian visit was brief.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the Italian is a consultant to a company in the locality.

The Health Commissioner said, “The state government has quarantined the location visited by the Italian in Ewekoro and so, Ogun residents should not panic.”

She, however, listed the symptoms of the Coronavirus disease to include illnesses such as the common cold, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

She advised anyone with the symptoms to go to the general hospital, as against visiting a private hospital or a herbal home, to enable the government track any patient identified with the disease.

Coker also advised members of the public “to keep at least five meters away from anyone found with cold or fever.”

She said the Ogun State Government already has an Infectious Centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, for anyone diagnosed with the Coronavirus disease, but noted that the infected Italian is currently being treated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Yaba, Lagos.

She urged members of the public in the state to call 0818897893 or 08188978393 to report any health emergency.

Meanwhile, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmacists, Prof (Mrs) Peace Chinedu-Babalola, has warned that precautionary method was most desired in keeping the widespread coronavirus away from Nigeria, noting that it could cost the federal government at least $2 billion (about N700 billion) to evolve any new medicine.

She gave the advice in Abeokuta while speaking with THISDAY, on the heels of her return from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she was presented with the Kwame Nkruma Award for Scientific Excellence, at an African Union (AU) summit which held in the country.

Chinedu-Babalola, who is the Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Owode-Abeokuta, said finding cure for the coronavirus, which is the latest epidemic that has wiped off thousands of souls, especially in China, is capital intensive.

While commending the federal government for promising to release N36 million to aid research into killer diseases, she, however observed that in the face of lean resources, the government and the citizenry must take utmost precautions to prevent the disease from spreading to the country.

“This is because an equipment needed to embark on research into diseases such as Ebola Virus, Lassa fever and coronavirus could cost as much as N36 million,” she said.

The don, who is the first female professor of Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan, also said, “When it comes to epidemics, Nigerians know how to take precautions. There is awareness in the country and people are taking their personal precautions.

“In terms of government input, government is doing its best. At the various airports, the government has set up various processes to detect the virus. Government is checking those who are coming into the country at the various ports of entries.”

But she said a lot still needed to be done in terms of drug discovery.

“In terms of drugs discovery, that is another cup of tea. For you to discover drugs and vaccines is not bread and butter. Many times, researches have been going on for years. To produce one medicine, it can take us 10 to 15 years. Although, we now have processes that can reduce drug discovery time.

“For us to discover these things, we need to empower research centres. Nigeria needs to inject money to ensure that scientists are working round the clock, testing different viruses so that if one comes up, we can easily detect it, to start with.

“But we should go beyond detection; as a pharmaceutical scientist, when you study the genetics of a disease, when you study the properties of a particular disease or disease agent, we should use it and target medicines, and molecules that can also kill it or cure it.

“We should go beyond diagnoses, we should also empower centres to be able to discover, design and develop drugs. These things take time.

“It will cost about 2 billion dollars to develop one medicine, so Nigeria needs to think seriously about this.”

Italian Infected by Conronavirus Lodged in Lagos Hotel on Arrival, Visited Ogun

More details have emerged about the movement of the Italian infected by the coronavirus in Nigeria as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu confirmed on Friday that the man, whose identify he refused to disclose, spent a night in a hotel in Lagos before heading for a company in Ogun state where he worked with some people before the Coronavirus symptom manifested

Sanwo-Olu, has warned Lagosians not to panic following the confirmation of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The governor who is the Chief Incident Commander on the COVID-19 virus in the state disclosed that even though the Italian on a business visit to Nigeria had been confirmed to have the virus, he was in stable condition at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (LDC), Yaba, where he has been quarantined.

He assured that there was no cause for alarm yet on the incident adding the government would do everything in its powers to contain it.

“He will remain in strict isolation,” says the governor, adding that the movements of the Italian from the moment he left his Turkish Airline flight to Nigeria is being traced to know all the people he came in contact with.

He assured that others who were in contact with him in Ogun state had been placed under watch.

“We are trying to identify anybody who has come in contact with him to break any spread,” Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said.

“We are working to identify all the contacts of the patient, since he arrived in Nigeria. Please, be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only a mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly the elderly and persons with other underlying chronic illnesses. All Lagosians should take care of their health and maintain hand and respiratory hygiene to protect themselves and others, including their own families.”

He urged Lagosians to call the Lagos State Emergency hotlines 08023169485 or 08033565529 or 08052817243 which are available day and night if the suspect any symptom of the very contagious disease.

Coronavirus: FG Deploys Rapid Response Teams Across States

By Kuni Tyessi

The federal government says it has deployed rapid response teams across the country to ensure that Coronavirus doesn’t spread across the country.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, stated this during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday following the confirmation of the first case of the virus in Lagos.

Asked how prepared the government was in ensuring the virus doesn’t escalate, the minister assured Nigerians of the preparedness of the government to tackle the viral disease, adding that there is no reason to panic.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, through Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, will continue to provide updates and will initiate all measures required to prevent the spread of any outbreak in Nigeria,” the minister said.

“The multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre and will work closely with Lagos State Health authorities to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.

“I wish to assure all Nigerians that we have been beefing up our preparedness capabilities since the first confirmation of cases in China, and we will use all the resources made available by the government to respond to this case.”

Earlier speaking, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, stated that Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed its rapid response teams in Lagos state and other parts of the country to manage the situation adequately.

As it stands, Nigeria becomes the third country to confirm the disease in Africa and the 52nd in the world.

The patient, an Italian citizen, was said to have entered Nigeria on February 25 from Milan, Italy on a business visit.

Over 80,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded globally, out of which more than 33,000 people have recovered.

Ihekweazu said health facilities must remain on high alert and he assured Nigerians of their safety against COVID-19.

“The NDCD has escalated the multi-sectoral coronavirus preparedness group to an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at level II to lead response activities,” he said.

“The NCDC will continue to keep Nigerians informed. It is important for them to be focused on facts and not fear.

“Nigerians should protect themselves by staying calm, drink lots of water.” he added.

Lagos Begins Contact Tracing for Coronavirus

By Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State government has commenced tracing of persons who have been in contact with the index confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a press briefing Friday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the airline with which he flew into Nigeria February 25 had been contacted to provide details of travellers who sat close to the index case, so that they can be tracked and placed under surveillance for possible infection.

He said: “We have also contacted the company in Ogun State where he went to work on February 26. We have put the staff of the company who were in contact with him under surveillance.

“We will ensure everyone who have had contact with him is contacted and monitored.”

He called on Lagos residents to go about their normal business, noting that until it reaches the point of human-to-human spread, the state will not escalate the process it currently has in place.

Sanwo-Olu said the isolation centre in Yaba has the capacity to take in a minimum of 80 confirmed or suspected cases, adding that plans were being put in place to expand the facility to accommodate more people.

The Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi said air travel was one of the commonest ways the virus could come into the country, adding that it has, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health beefed up surveillance at airports.

He also said: “For sea borders, it takes a minimum of three weeks for ships to enter Lagos from China. This means before it gets here, the occupants of the vessel must have manifested the symptoms.

“Land borders have longed been closed by the federal government, which means we need to intensify efforts at the borders.”

He said there was no point closing public institutions, as the thread has not reached that point. “We do not want to cause panic,” he added.

Italy’s Coronavirus Spread Up 50% in 24 Hours, Reports 650 Cases, 17 Deaths

Martins Ifijeh

Italy’s number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spiked by more than 50 per cent in just 24 hours and now stands at 650 cases and 17 deaths, the Italian Ministry of Health says.

More than 400 of the cases are in the hard-hit Lombardy region, where some towns are under a lockdown.

The Commissioner for Coronavirus Emergency, Ministry of Health, Italy, Angelo Borrelli, said yesterday that nearly 250 of the people who were infected are currently in the hospital, including 56 patients who are in intensive care.

“Another 284 people who have been infected are in home isolation to try to stop the coronavirus from spreading further.

PLACES CONFIRMED CASES REPORTED DEATHS China 78,824 2,788 South Korea 2,337 13 Cruise ship (Diamond Princess) 705 4 Italy 655 17 Iran 245 26 Japan 202 4 Singapore 96 0 Hong Kong 93 2 United States 61 0 Germany 45 0 Kuwait 45 0 Thailand 41 0 France 38 2 Bahrain 33 0 Taiwan 32 1 Malaysia 25 0 Spain 25 0 Australia 23 0 United Kingdom 16 0 Vietnam 16 0 United Arab Emirates 13 0 Canada 11 0 Macau 10 0 Iraq 6 0 Russia 5 0 Oman 4 0 Switzerland 4 0 Austria 3 0 Croatia 3 0 Greece 3 0 India 3 0 Philippines 3 1 Finland 2 0 Israel 2 0 Lebanon 2 0 Pakistan 2 0 Sweden 2 0 Afghanistan 1 0 Algeria 1 0 Belarus 1 0 Belgium 1 0 Brazil 1 0 Cambodia 1 0 Denmark 1 0 Egypt 1 0 Estonia 1 0 Georgia 1 0 Lithuania 1 0 Nepal 1 0 Netherlands 1 0 New Zealand 1 0 Nigeria 1 0 North Macedonia 1 0 Norway 1 0 Romania 1 0 Sri Lanka 1 0 TOTAL 83,654 2,858

Coronavirus: No Country Will Be Spared, WHO Warns

Considering the rapid global spread of Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, the Director General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedhros Ghebreyesus, has warned all countries to prepare for the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Speaking during its Thursday briefing, the WHO DG said with new infections reported around the world now surpassing those in mainland China, even rich countries should prepare for the outbreak.

“No country should assume it won’t get cases, that would be a fatal mistake, quite literally,” Tedros said, pointing to Italy, where 17 people have died in Europe’s worst outbreak.

Nigeria has become the third African nation to be affected by the outbreak, with the Italian index case said to be under isolation since Thursday night.

Clinical Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine Begins April, Says US Agency

By Martins Ifijeh

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) has said a United States biotech firm, Moderna, has developed an experimental vaccine against Coronavirus (COVID-19), which will be ready for first clinical trial in April.

In a statement by the Director, NIAID, Anthony Fauci, yesterday, the agency said the vaccine had been shipped to researchers just six weeks after it started working on the immunisation.

Fauci said the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine called mRNA-1273, would be used in a planned phase 1 study in the US, which typically involves testing a vaccine on a small number of healthy humans.

He said the clinical trial could start by the end of April, and that this represents the first step in potentially making a vaccine available for use.

The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the development, said that two doses of the vaccine would be tested on volunteers to see if it produces an immune response that protects against the virus.

Fauci told CNN that 45 people would participate in the trial.

“Even if the clinical trial is successful, further testing and regulatory approvals would be needed before the vaccine could be deployed widely,” he said.

Health officials and pharmaceutical companies around the world are working at a breakneck pace to identify treatments or a vaccine to help fight the coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, and killed over 2800 persons.

Fauci previously told CNN that researchers could expedite the approval process for a vaccine following a successful Phase 1 trial in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

But even when proceeding at an “emergency speed,” a vaccine would not be available for use for at least a year or 18 months, according to him.

Moderna is not the only drug company hoping to find an immunization for the virus.

Pharma giants, Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline are working on vaccines, as are government scientists including some at NIAID.

While the experimental vaccine developed by Moderna remains unproven, the speed at which it was created represents a breakthrough. According to Moderna, the vaccine was developed within 42 days of the company obtaining genetic information on Coronavirus.

By comparison, it took researchers about 20 months to start human tests of the vaccine for SARS, an older Coronavirus, according to a journal paper written by Fauci.

First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in the early hours of Friday said the case, which was confirmed on February 27, was the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The statement said, “the case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.”

Noting that the government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Health has been strengthening measures to ensure an outbreak in Nigeria is controlled and contained quickly, it said “the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre and will work closely with Lagos State Health authorities to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.”

The minister however reassured all Nigerians that government had been beefing up preparedness capabilities since the first confirmation of cases in China, and will use all the resources made available by the government to respond to the confirmed case.

Ehanire said Citizens must not abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that causes fear and panic, adding that the Federal Ministry of Health, through Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, will continue to provide updates and will initiate all measures required to prevent the spread of any outbreak in Nigeria.

He further said, “We have already started working to identify all the contacts of the patient, since he entered Nigeria. Please be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly the elderly and persons with other underlying chronic illness.”

With the confirmed case in Lagos, Nigeria becomes the third African country to record a case of the deadly virus. Egypt and Algeria had earlier reported cases of the virus in their countries.

The new coronavirus has spread to all the continents of the world except the Antarctica, with 82,000 cases in 48 countries. Italy, with the largest outbreak outside Asia, has 650 cases as of Thursday night – up from 400 a day earlier – with 17 deaths. China however remains the worst hit with 78,000 cases and 2,747 deaths. 32,531 of those infected by the virus have recovered so far.

The minister urged all Nigerians to take care of their health and maintain hand and respiratory hygiene to protect themselves and others, including their own families, following the precautions below:

1. Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

2. Maintain at least 1 & half metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3. Persons with persistent cough or sneezing should stay home or keep a social distance, but not mix in crowd.

4. Make sure you and people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene, meaning cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or into your sleeve at the bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

5. Stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Please call NCDC toll free number which is available day and night, for guidance- 0800-970000-10. Do not engage in self-medication

6. Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19 through official channels on TV and Radio, including the Lagos State Ministry of Health, NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.

Iran’s VP Infected by Coronavirus, Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Mecca, Medina

Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, has tested positive to the coronavirus, according to a report on Aljazera.

Iranian officials had on Tuesday confirmed that Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi had tested positive to the virus and was under quarantine.

The report said Ebtekar was the English-language spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers who seized the US embassy in Tehran and sparked the 444-day diplomatic crisis.

The country’s health ministry said the new coronavirus had killed 26 people while there are 245 confirmed cases.

As part of steps taken to halt the spread of the virus, the report said Iran had cancelled Friday prayers in the capital, Tehran, and around the country.

Iran has also banned Chinese citizens from entering the country.

With more than 220 confirmed cases of the virus in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has halted travel to its holiest sites months ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The new coronavirus has spread to all the continents of the world except the Antarctica, with 82,000 cases in 48 countries. China however remains the worst hit with 78,000 cases and 2,747 deaths. 32,531 of those infected by the virus have recovered so far.

11 Persons Tested Negative to Coronavirus in Nigeria, Says NCDC

By Martins Ifijeh

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that 11 persons have so far tested negative to Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The Director General, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who confirmed this to journalists in Abuja Thursday, said the tests were conducted by the NCDC National Reference Laboratory and Virology Laboratory at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and that Nigeria was free from the virus.

He said: “Four laboratories in Nigeria have the capacity to test for the coronavirus. These laboratories are within the NCDC laboratory network and are open 24/7. If a new case is confirmed, it will be reported accordingly.

“We are in close communication with the Lagos State Ministry of Health and other states, and will inform the public once there is a confirmed case in the country.”

Ihekweazu, who said the centre will continue to monitor the outbreak globally, urge Nigerians to disregard rumours over spread of the virus.

He said when a high-risk traveller with symptoms arrives in the country, the person would be taken from the airport to an isolation centre and samples would be collected immediately for testing.

“If confirmed, appropriate management will commence, but if negative, the person would still be monitored for 14 days and retested.

“When a high-risk traveller that is not symptomatic comes into the country, the person is advised to stay at home for 14 days and report immediately if he/she develops symptoms. We also ensure we collect contact details of the person while an official is attached to the person to monitor him/her daily for 14 days.

“If the person develops symptoms within 14 days of arrival in the country, samples would be collected for confirmation. If confirmed, the person goes into our isolation centre where he would be managed appropriately,” he said.

Ihekweazu described a high-risk traveller as someone who has had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case or was travelling from China, particularly Wuhan.

While calling on Nigerians not to panic, he said that the Chinese authorities have intensified measures to prevent the exportation of COVID-19 such as screening travellers leaving China.

“In Nigeria, the NCDC conducts daily epidemic intelligence gathering to monitor the spread of the outbreak,” he said

He said that the Government of Nigeria through NCDC is working very hard to be better prepared in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

He disclosed that NCDC in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) reviewed strategies to work together in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to ensure that Nigerians are well informed.

Furthermore, Ihekweazu said that NCDC had revised the national case definition in line with changes in the epidemiology of the outbreak.

“With the ongoing local transmission in countries outside China, the focus had been expanded to include travellers from other countries.”