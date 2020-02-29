Eto’O Hails Castle Africa 5s Initiative

Former Indomitable of Cameroon star, Samuel Eto’O has hailed the Castle Africa 5s initiative and has expressed his delight to be the programme’s ambassador.

“I’m delighted to be in Nigeria as an ambassador to Castle Africa 5s and I hope to inspire lots of young Nigeria footballers youth to becoming the next superstars like former Super Eagles stars lie Austin Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu,” Eto’o said.

“It is a good initiative and I hope more players will follow this path to success. It has always been my dream to help young players reach their goal but I always charge them not to ever give up no matter the challenges that come their way.”

Other African countries like Ghana, Uganda, Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are expected to grace the event, and later in the year, compete together with Nigeria for the 2020 Castle Africa 5s trophy.

Eto’o, alongside former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo yesterday launched the Castle Africa 5s football tournament at the Orienta Hotel, Vitoria Island, Lagos.

The Castle Africa 5s is the biggest amateur five-a-side football competition involving grassroots teams from several African countries in which the world’s largest brewer, ABINBEV operates.

The tournament started in 2016 in South Africa with six countries and has grown bigger with Nigeria participating for the first time last year in Tanzania.