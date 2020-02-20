Man Utd vs Watford, Others Live on GOtv this Weekend

This weekend, GOtv will broadcast a series of top international league matches including the Premier League and Serie A LIVE on SuperSport.

The games, scheduled to hold from 21-23 February, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

This weekend’s broadcast begins with the Championship encounter between Derby County and Fulham at Pride Park Stadium on Friday. The game kicks off at 8:45pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 4.

Derby County are currently having an average season, having lost two and drawn one of their last five games and are currently placed 13th on the log. However, The Rams will want to bounce back to winning ways and hope for a respectable finish in the top half of the table at the end of the season. Manager Phillip Cocu will be counting on the likes of strikers Chris Martin, Martyn Waghorn, defender Curtis Davis and captain Wayne Rooney to deliver victory. Fulham, on the other hand, are fighting to return to the English Premier League, placed third on the table behind West Brom and Leeds United. Although they might have suffered a dip in form, The Cottagers know that their fate lies in their own hands. Manager Scott Parker knows that his team cannot afford to lose with Brentford breathing down their necks and will hope that his squad – which includes Aleskandar Mitrovic, Anthony Knockaert, and Michael Hector – will ensure the club’s target is achieved.

On Saturday, Fiorentina will welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in a Serie A fixture. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5 at 8:45pm.

Fiorentina have struggled this season and are currently placed in 13th position. La Viola will, however, be buoyed by their 5-1 win away at Sampdoria last week. Although key midfielder Milan Badelj will miss the encounter due to suspension, manager Giuseppe Iachini can call on strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa to wreak havoc on their more illustrious opponents. AC Milan will, however, want to revenge their 1-3 defeat in the reverse fixture at the San Siro. Manager Stefano Pioli will rely on Ante Rebic, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and star signing, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to spur I Rossoneri to victory.

Sunday’s action will see Manchester United hope to continue their pursuit of a top-four spot in the when they host Watford. The game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday and will be live on SuperSport Select 2.

Manchester United will be delighted approaching the game after their 2-0 win against Chelsea on Monday moved them to seventh position, three points behind the final spot for England’s final UEFA Champions League slot. With Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba still injured, the in-form Anthony Martial, new signings Bruno Fernandez and Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, Fred and Harry Maguire all to be likely deployed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sustain the momentum for the Red Devils. They will meet a Watford side, which are battling relegation all season. Despite the brief resurgence witnessed after the appointment of manager Nigel Pearson, The Hornets are currently in 19th position and have lost two and drawn two of their last five games. But with players such as captain Troy Deeney, Gerad Deulofeu, and Roberto Pereyra, the club will hope to clinch victory against their opponents and continue their struggle to maintain their top-flight status.