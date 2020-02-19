Bandits Invade Niger Communities in Early Morning Raid

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than 60 bandits riding on motorcycles at about 6am Wednesday invaded Madaka and neighbouring communities in Rafi Local Government area of Niger State.

THISDAY gathered that they shot sporadically, thereby making the villagers to scamper for safety.

Not less than 100 herds of cattle were rustled and a number of villagers kidnapped in the operation.

A source from the area said those kidnapped by the bandits were being used as shields in their escape efforts.

“The bandits are heading towards Allawa in Shiroro Local Government area.

“We cannot say if there is any casualty until after the situation has returned to normal,” the source said.

He also said that men of the Nigerian Air Force were swift in attending to the distress calls from the villagers because “we can see their helicopters hovering in the air to get the bandits”.

Efforts to get the Chairman of Rafi Local Government, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Modibo, for comment was abortive as his cell phone was switched off.

However, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, when contacted on phone, confirmed the incident.

“We received the report some minutes ago but I don’t have the details yet,” Inga said.

Details later…