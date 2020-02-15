Luxury Handbag with Beech Wood Inspiration

Luxury brand, Julie Jules handbag is intricately crafted with eco-leather and fabric presented in brilliant colours for every woman who has an eye for class. It’s Beech wood-inspired clasp opening makes it a piece of art that gives tribute to a rich heritage of some of the world’s best craftsmanship of many years. The collection rolls out with a limited edition of women’s handbag line in 16 different beautiful colours that comes in medium and large sizes.

It’s Dubai-based creator, Julie Onyema-Okoroafor, offers more insight, “The wood is a beech wood, it’s strong and it’s mouldable. It can withstand any weather and the leather is eco-leather. It is soft when you touch it; it also comes in different colours. Julie Jules is handmade and it’s organic. It just looks good on its own.

It’s done with beech wood. I love wood and I thought of incorporating in bags. This bag is for every woman that likes good quality and wants to feel good about herself. Not every woman can spend $5,000 or $10,000 on a bag. We have seen designer bags that are ugly while so unbranded bags look so nice and cute. Julies Jules is for every woman that can afford quality, every woman out there really want to look good.”

Julie Jules luxury handbag was recently presented officially to the public at classy event which held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Social media – Instagram @juliejules_shop