12th Special Edition from Mercedes-AMG Debuts

By Bennett Oghifo



Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing recently presented the all-new 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition alongside a one-of-a-kind Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition (combined fuel consumption: 13,3-13,1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 304-299 g/km) at the Miami International Boat Show. Jointly developed by Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing, the 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition represents the 12th special edition boat resulting from this strategic collaboration. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition also made its debut in Miami, which was individualized at the AMG Performance Studio in Affalterbach following the same design principles as the boat.

The latest in a highly exclusive line of special edition boats, the 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition sets new standards in terms of performance and design, striking the perfect balance between a luxury yacht and a performance-oriented super console. Despite its 59’ length and 14’ beam, the Tirranna AMG Edition is extremely agile and optimized for high performance.

When designing their new performance flagship, the Cigarette Racing Team engineers focused their attention on every detail, for example by utilizing lightweight construction in key locations: Its raked hardtop is made completely of carbon fiber, reducing the vertical center of gravity for better handling, while carbon fiber also features throughout its superstructure, with carbon-capped stringers and a carbon-fiber transom. The hull and deck are vacuum infused using a highly optimized composite laminate schedule with PVC coring.

The instrument panel is a nano-coated solid surface that is anti-reflective and heat-resistant, which also features titanium fasteners.

The striking design of the 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition is the result of close collaboration between the Cigarette Racing Team, the Mercedes-AMG design team and Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG.

“Mercedes-AMG stands for Performance Luxury. The Tirranna AMG Edition is the perfect transfer of this principle to a boat: Its’ dynamic and at the same time deeply sensual proportions embody athletic beauty. In its powerful, clean look, the boldness of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 can be experienced,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG.

“Since 2007, we’ve shared our passion for performance with the Cigarette Racing Team. For the first time ever we followed a holistic design approach for both – the car and the boat,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition is even more individualized than any other car before within our successful cooperation. The exterior and interior of this one of a kind G-Class Edition was tailor-made in our Performance Studio in Affalterbach underlining the high-performance appearance of the Mercedes-AMG G 63.”

“The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is an unparalleled and timeless icon that has inspired us to push performance on water even further,” said Skip Braver, CEO of Cigarette Racing Team. “The 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition remains true to our proven racing DNA while embodying the next level of luxury and performance to once again redefine the expectations of our discerning customers and set a new benchmark.”

High performance on water

The Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition features six supercharged 4.6-liter V8 Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines, each producing 450 peak propshaft horsepower. Together, these engines generate 2,700 horsepower, enabling a top speed of 80 mph. These are remarkable performance figures for a boat of this scale, with a capacity for 26 people, combining the ease-of-use of a center console with the style, spaciousness and performance of a luxury sport boat.

Thoughtful technical details enhance the overall ease-of-use of the 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition. Among other things, it features a unique gyrostabilizer, which decreases the boat’s roll by 80%. This feature is especially pleasing when stationary in choppy water, and also aids in tendering to a large yacht. The boat features both bow and stern thrusters, making docking very simple for a boat of this size.

Unmistakable design

The stunning black metallic exterior of the boat is complemented by a golden designed AMG diamond pattern. In the interior, the cabin leather shares a distinctive Mediterranean color combination with the AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition in macchiato beige and dark blue. This uncompromising attention to detail continues below deck. The layout on the boat’s lower level features a large sofa with a cabinet concealing a fridge, extra storage and a television. Further forward is a California king sized bed, and a large enclosed bathroom with a separate shower. The premium leather cabin upholstery is handcrafted, while the upper deck is in an upholstery, which is able to reflect up to 30 percent of the absorbed heat. This technology made a darker color choice possible on the deck, while retaining a comfortable and luxurious atmosphere. Beautiful attention to detail is also evident in touches such as the rounded stainless steel continuous grab rail, which runs the entire length of the boat. Three windows on each side of the hull provide a sea-view from within the cabin interior, while skylights in both the hardtop and the cabin create a bright and spacious feel in the interior. Skylight blinds can be closed when privacy is desired.

For entertainment, Cigarette Racing teamed up with JL Audio Marine to develop Cigarette Pure Plus: a 29-speaker, 5,200-watt sound system provides exceptional sound quality throughout the boat. Outside, a summer kitchen at the aft features a grill, sink, food prep station and storage for convenient outdoor dining. The aft face of the hardtop on deck also integrates a 7’ electric awning system, capable of fully covering the aft cockpit area. Both the forward and aft-facing lounges in the rear section of the boat electrically combine to form a large sun lounge, ideal for relaxation. Tables in the front of the boat can be raised or lowered for dining.

The 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition also impresses with its advanced control-interface design, utilizing a digital switching system, enabling control of various systems from locations throughout the boat and via iPad. The digital system can control everything from lighting at the helm and cabin air conditioners to monitoring bilge pumps. There is also an RGB accent lighting system that runs along the gunnels of the boat that can be controlled via an app on the chart plotters. A variety of lighting scenes can be set at the touch of a button. The digital system also decreases the amount of cabling needed in the boat, thus reducing overall weight.

Driving performance on land

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 offers brilliant off- and on-road capability. The basis for the hallmark AMG Driving Performance both on and off metalled roads is provided by the 430 kW (585 hp) 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in combination with the rear-biased all-wheel drive (40:60) with three differential locks. The AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension as a fully automatic, electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current requirements – typical driving characteristics offered by the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

The one-of-a-kind Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition, making its debut at the Miami International Boat Show, offers additional exclusiveness through an outstanding handcrafted individualization executed at the AMG Performance Studio in Affalterbach. It embodies a unique celebration of the ongoing collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Team by sharing exclusive design finishes and special detailing that can only be found on this specific model.

The specialists at the AMG Performance Studio implemented the special exterior in black metallic complemented by the unique golden designed AMG diamond pattern. The new 22” inch Mercedes-AMG cross-spoke forged wheels are highlighted with gold accents at the wheel center caps and at the rim flange. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition features AMG Night Package elements, a dark chrome AMG specific radiator grille, and the bullbar as well as the side entry boards in matt black whereas the vehicle logos are glossy black.

The interior of the G-Class – for the first time in line with the interior of the boat – features macchiato beige and dark blue two-tone exclusive nappa leather upholstery, as well as an AMG performance steering wheel in carbon fiber with dark blue nappa leather based on the interior of the boat. The unique floor mats and the iconic G-Class grad handle both are featuring the Cigarette lettering.

Collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing began their collaboration in 2007, primarily for organizing joint customer and marketing activities. Whether on water or on land, Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing are united by their focus on delivering the ultimate in performance. The two special edition models for water and road share the same interpretation of Performance Luxury – the brand aesthetic that has been defined for Mercedes-AMG. This turns them into a perfect technological and optical match.

