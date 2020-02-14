Upbeat Centre to Serenade Lovers this Valentine

Mary Nnah

West Africa’s first trampoline park and recreation Centre, UpBeat Recreation Centre, a member of the Honeywell Group, has unveiled plans to serenade lovers this Valentine season with a promotion for lovers tagged “Jump, Wine & Dine”.

Following its commitment to give Lagosians the most valuable atmosphere this valentine, UpBeat Recreation Centre is offering her customers the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their lovers at her prestigious water-view restaurant, The Upbeat Bite.

The promotion which is powered by Upbeat Bites also offers consumers a complimentary wine which goes alongside a two course meal, serene environment, karaoke, musical performance by artists and an intimate atmosphere for lovers to have a great ambience.

Speaking about the upcoming promotion, Operations Manager, Upbeat Center, Siamanta Van-Labeke says “The connection between appetite and love is well proven. Food has the task of nurturing the body and brain, love of feeding the soul and spirit, and sometimes the two connects.

“Our People say “Love is a beautiful thing, so we have decided to make this season a memorable one for our customers by creating the Jump, Wine & Dine Package for their ultimate enjoyment.”

According to her, “the Lovers promo has been put together to bring unconventional way of expressing love to one another. This Valentine promo will help to rejuvenate love and this does not exclude older couples that will want to express themselves in youthful ways.

“Also, we would be having couples jump for love all through February. Remember, couples that Jump together, stay together.”

Other activities coming up within the month at the centre include, Mid Term Camp scheduled for February 17- 21, Gymnastics and Football.

Upbeat is the brainchild of Architect and visionary, Moyo Ogunseinde ED, Uraga Real Estate (she’s also the brains behind your favourite hotel, the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos).