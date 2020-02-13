Access Bank Incentivises Customers

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has unveiled series of offers to celebrate its customers this Valentine season.

The campaign, tagged, ‘It’s a Love Thing,’ is the fourth edition and kicked off from February 11, to February 29, 2020.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Lagos yesterday, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Mr. Victor Etuokwu said: “Valentine season is another opportunity to show love to our customers by rewarding their loyalty and enabling them achieve their valentine wishes.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty to Access Bank. We are grateful to our customers and non-customers who depend on our banking services and products to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine celebration.”

Commenting further on the campaign, the Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access bank Plc, Adaeze Umeh said: “In the spirit of the love season, we are going to reward customers who finance the purchase of a suzuki car through us with free vehicle registration, free servicing for a year and N100,000 fuel allowance.

“We will also reward 30 lucky customers with a 5–star dinner experience when they perform a minimum of 5 transactions on their mobile app, POS & Web and USSD (*901#) platforms.

“Customers will get 20 per cent off their initial monthly, quarterly or annual subscription when they subscribe to our XclusivePlus proposition and the first 50 customers to activate or reactivate their Diamond Business Advantage accounts will enjoy one-month free Ebony Life TV advert.

“Instant prizes will also be given to customers who subscribe to our Healthxtra plan. We are offering all these and more to our customers to show how much we appreciate them for their consistent patronage.”