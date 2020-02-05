Mutual Benefits Assurance Rewards Staff

Underwriting Firm, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, recently rewarded no fewer than 75 of its staff for their dedication and commitment to the growth of the company.

The firm rewarded the workers at its 24th annual thanksgiving service held in Lagos, recently.

At the event, the Board, Management and Staff of Mutual Benefits Assurance, rolled-out their drums in worship and appreciation to God Almighty for the success recorded presently and in the previous years.

The 24th annual thanksgiving which was attended by staff, their families and friends, witnessed prayers made by dignitaries for this year’s businesses and wellbeing of the company and its stakeholder.

Speaking at the event, the company’s Chairman, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, thanked God for what he has done in his life and the life of the insurance firm, while applauding all the company’s stakeholders for the roles they played in the success story of Mutual Benefits.

He said the workers being rewarded were those who had shown more dedication to work and keyed into the mission and vision of the company, which is to be a top insurer of choice in Nigeria. He urged other staff to emulate the gesture.

While imploring the awardees not to relent on their oars, he charged the company’s staff to increase their productivity in a bid to further grow the bottom line of the underwriting firm.

“Looking back to what God has done for us, it is essential to start the year with a thanksgiving service like this,” he said.

The Managing Director, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Femi Asenuga, said the management of the company was making numerous efforts to increase its earnings.