Thugs Set INEC Office on Fire in Imo

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu, Imo State, has been set on fire.

Suspected political thugs were said to have torched the building yesterday morning, destroying electoral materials before it was quenched.

The state police spokesman in the state, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

He said the command has deployed officers in the scene, while the commissioner of police has ordered investigation into the inferno.

“I can confirm the incident to you but the cause of fire outbreak is unknown for now. The state commissioner of police has dispatched security operatives to the scene of the incident,” he said.

“The deputy commissioner of Police in charge of operations led the squad to the scene.”

The Cable reported that the development comes amid protests over the Supreme Court ruling, which sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of the state, affirming Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihedioha has approached the apex court for a review of the ruling.