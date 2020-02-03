REFin Restates Commitment to Quality  

With a new set of completed flats being handed over to owners and the laying of foundation of another project, Lagos real estate firm, REFin, has assured prospective patrons of quality product from the company.

The company, which is one of Nigeria’s leading real estate organisations, stated this while unveiling its newly completed estate, Anchor Grounds, and its next project, Chelsea Court, currently on sale.

Anchor Grounds, which is located in Lafiaji, Lekki, already has all its apartments sold out, while Chelsea Court, which is now selling, is located in Ikate, Lekki. Both estates are situated on a 2900sqm and 4752sqm land area respectively, offering ultra-modern and upscale accessories with

exclusive and commercial spaces in close proximity.

REFin Homes Managing Director, Mr. Olatunde Macaulay, said: “We are excited to add this new project to our development pipeline. This aligns with our strategy

of building our presence in the country’s leading real estate markets and will add momentum to our plan to grow market share overtime. We look forward to delivering outstanding projects across

Lagos and beyond.”

Also, in Synergy with the MD’s comment, the Deputy MD Mr. Kazeem Owolabi said: “I am extremely proud of the REFin Homes team for this significant achievement, which proves that

their commitment aligns with the company’s goal of providing affordable housing, quality and the best possible service.”

According to the Group Principal Consultant at ADSTRAT BMC, the Brand Management Consulting firm in charge of Strategy for the company, Charles O’Tudor, “REFin Homes is one brand with a very unique model and everyone that has bought into the brand

can attest to the fact that it has one of the most flexible and seamless processes where home acquisition is concerned. It truly is a brand worth buying into.”