Interswitch Limited Lists N23Billion Bond on Nigerian Stock Exchange

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Friday listed Interswitch Limited’s N23billion bond. Interswitch Limited is a leading technology-driven company with a focus on the digitisation of payments in Nigeria and other African countries. The Callable Senior Unsecured Bond, with a tenor of seven years, at a fixed rate of 15 per cent, is part of a company’s N30 billion Debt Issuance Programme issued through a Special Purpose Vehicle – Interswitch Africa One Plc.

Commenting on the listing, the Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, congratulated the management of Interswitch Limited and the professional parties to the issue for a successful debt capital raise and the subsequent listing of the bond on NSE.

“We are pleased to be a partner to Interswitch Limited in its quest to expand its footprints by raising fresh capital. We see a win for Interswitch as a win for Nigeria. As a sustainable Exchange and a premiere listing destination, we are committed to supporting our issuers with tailored financing options that will place them in a vantage position to compete in the regional and global markets,” Onyema said.

Also commenting, Group Managing Director/Founder Interswitch Limited, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our capital raising efforts. We have evolved over the past 17 years into a technology unicorn focused on providing digital solutions to customers in Nigeria and across Africa. We, therefore, see this listing as a first step in a new phase of our journey and we are determined to keep going.”