Desperate Oyetola, Oyebamiji Calling for State of Emergency in Osun, Says Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the call by faceless civil society groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in Osun State, saying it was the last failed desperate act of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Bola Oyebamiji, who were frustrated by their inability to destabilise the state.

In a statement, weekend, the governor branded the call as a continuation of the failed plot by the Osun APC leadership to seize power through the backdoor after their consistent failure to win the support of Osun people.

“We reiterate well-known facts in public domain that the APC was the main source of disturbance in the state, paralysing local government, mismanaging LG fund, and illegally deploying police, making Mr Oyetola and his cohorts the most hated entities in Osun political space.

“The APC seized local government funds, mismanaged the same, and forcefully occupied the councils, all in a bid to provoke violence and conflict. This is a deliberate strategy to create chaos and blame it on the Adeleke-led administration,” he said.

Adeleke, however, said he has succeeded in maintaining peace despite open confrontation and illegality being perpetrated by these groups, saying, “The call for a state of emergency is an act of frustration and desperation.”

His words: “Osun APC has failed in its evil bid to destabilise and create mayhem in Osun State, hence their resort to an open call for emergency declaration, for which there is no basis or justification.

“How can the APC turn around to accuse Governor Adeleke of creating a crisis in Osun when the whole world knows that it was Mr Oyetola and his cohorts that masterminded the current instability at Osun local government level?

“How can any sane person blame Governor Adeleke when it was the APC illegal chairmen who had criminally hijacked the local government and who had refused to quit office after the expiration of their self-awarded tenure?

“How can Governor Adeleke be responsible for the impunity of seeking tenure elongation by these illegal chairmen while staying on illegally across the councils?

“How is the Governor liable when it was the Osun APC that hijacked Osun LG fund at the UBA, in direct breach of the local government finance laws?

“Who can blame Governor Adeleke, who has been using state money to pay local workers, who were abandoned by the illegal APC chairmen who were hellbent on sharing billions of local government funds among themselves?”