Kaduna Records Another Case of Lassa Fever

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government saturday disclosed that it recorded another confirmed case of Lassa fever, viral haemorrhagic infection in the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Baloni confirmed the new case in a statement about one week after the state recorded the first incident in Chikun Local Government Area.

Baloni said the new victim of the disease in the state was a 34 years old man from Kajuru Local Government Area who had been taken to the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC).

The commissioner also said the state had recorded a total of 23 cases of the disease so far, adding that 15 test results were negative while six cases were pending.

While assuring that the situation was under control in the state, Baloni urged the people to ensure strict adherence to personal hygiene in order to avoid contracting the disease.

“The new confirmed case is a 34 year old male from Kajuru Local Government Area. He is being managed at the IDCC. This brings the number of confirmed cases to two in Kaduna State, as the first victim died last Sunday and had since been buried.

“A total number of 40 people who had been in contact with the cases are being monitored and none has shown any symptoms. However, contact listing and follow-up as well as active case search are ongoing.

“The general public is advised to continue to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and environmental sanitation and ensure that all cases of fevers are tested for malaria before treatment.”

The commissioner added that the state government had complied with the recent advisory on the Corona Virus Disease issued by the Minister of Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire.

“Specifically, the minister advised that Nigerians should limit non- essential travel to China, while those arriving from such countries with no visible symptoms are to self- isolate for two weeks after their arrival.

“In addition, arriving travellers also have a duty to report any incidents of passengers falling sick during flights. symptoms of Corona Virus Disease are sneezing, coughing and difficulties in breathing.

“People are advised to report to the nearest health facility if any of these symptoms are noticed immediately,” the commissioner said.

He advised members of the public “to wash hands regularly with soap under running water, cover the mouth and nose properly with handkerchief and tissue paper, when sneezing or cough into the elbow where handkerchief is not available.

‘’Other protective measures are avoiding self-medication and report to the nearest health facility when experiencing any of the mentioned symptoms.

“Health workers are also to observe standard infection prevention and control measures while attending to patients. They should also endeavour to take their travel history.”