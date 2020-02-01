PEFTI Begins Registration into its New Ibadan Campus 

By Tosin Clegg

The futures of young people living within and around Oyo State have just been brightened as the world-renowned PEFTI Film Institute has announced that registration has commenced for admission into the new PEFTI Ibadan Campus which would begin lectures on 1st April, 2020.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director of PEFTI, “Since registration began on 27th January 2020, we have received a very large amount of applications from people residing in Ibadan and nearby cities. This is because they know PEFTI’s long history of providing classroom and practical field training to enable creative people get high-paying jobs, and/or start their own production companies. Intending students are advised to hurry to our campus, or visit the PEFTI website and register as there are limited slots available; especially with the ongoing bonanza on fees which makes it very affordable for all.”

The establishment, which is approved by Federal Ministry of Education, offers 2-year National Diploma in Film and TV Production, Performing and Media Arts, and Music Technology; in addition to 3 and 6-month Professional Practical Training in Script-Writing, Acting and Presentation, Costume and Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, Choreography, Producing and Production Management, and Directing; as well as a wide range of Skill Acquisition Programs.