Hosts Morocco Humble E’Guinea to Qualify for Semis

FUTSAL AFCON

Achraf Mohamed scored twice as hosts and defending champions Morocco saw off Mozambique 8-1 to qualify for the semi-finals of the Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Laayoune on Thursday night.

With Mauritius withdrawing from the tournament, Morocco are assured of maximum points and top of the group finish having beaten Libya 3-0 in their opening game on Tuesday.

Achraf’s brace was complemented with single goals from Moamed Jouad, Soufiane El Mesrar, Saad Knia, Soufiane Borite, Idriss Raiss El Fenni and Hamza Bouyouzan. Equatorial Guinea’s consolation was scored by Domingo Manami.

Equatorial Guinea had put up some resistance on the home side and it took them eight minutes to break the deadlock. Jouad struck them into the lead with a well taken effort from distance after some patient build up.

But, the Equatoguineans fought back to level just two minutes later when off a counter attack, Manami faced the keeper one on one before hitting it low to his left.

It all seemed to go to the debutants’ script as they defended well in numbers, limiting Morocco to playing away from their arch. But they could only hang on for so long as they capitulated in the final three minutes of the half.

El Mesrar slid in to connect to a well delivered low cross from Bilal Bakkali on the right. Straight from a corner, Knia made it 3-1 with a one-time shot off a corner before Achraf made it 4-1 with 25 seconds left after dispossessing Roberto Tobe and beating the keeper one on one.

The defending champions kept their passing game, keeping possession and trying to open up spaces in the tight Equatorial Guinea defense. They breached that backline for a fifth time in the game with Achraf tapping home inside the box off an Abdelatif Fati square pass from the right.

They were 6-1 up moments later when Borite cited some space ahead of him and took a one time shot on his left foot. El Feni then added another, tapping home at the end of another beautiful team play from Morocco that left the visitors dazed.

Bouyouzan drove the final nail on Equatorial Guinea’s coffin with another simple tap in off a dazzling team move.