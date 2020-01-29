SkyNe Courier Company Lauds FG on Road Projects

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The SkyNe Worldwide Express has commended the federal government over the rapid improvement in the construction of major roads in the country.

Specifically, the courier and freight merchant expressed delight at the commitment by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to the various road projects across the country.

Speaking to THISDAY in Abeokuta shortly after a promotional tour of Ogun business area, its Nigerian Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tayo Ogundare, commended the federal government.

“For us in the logistics industry, good road network nationwide is paramount to our business. Presently, almost 100 per cent of goods are distributed by road throughout Nigeria.

“Travelling on the Nigerian roads with heavy duty vehicles is very hazardous. Horrible tales of fatalities on the roads have become a daily occurrence. In fact, these seem to have become the norm.

“But thanks to the new drive of the Federal Ministry of Works under the able leadership of Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Nigerians and those of us in the transport and logistics sector of the economy can see visible improvement on the state of the roads.

“The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway presently under construction is a giant step taken by the present administration to ease the travelling experience of transport operators. By the time the road is completed, Nigerians will enjoy a world-class road,” he enthused.

Ogundare added that the repairs brought upon the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa road in November/December 2019 could not have come at a better time, noting that the repairs were a major relief to commuters during the end of the year rush.

He stressed that, “the high number of fatalities usually recorded during the ‘ember’ months dropped drastically in 2019; same with the loss of goods.

“Also, the construction of the Second Niger Bridge by this present administration is a good step in the right direction. It is a plus to the administration. I hope the pace of the work at the site will be sustained.

“As the Managing Director of the fourth largest courier and express delivery network in the world in Nigeria, our company understands the importance of good road network, and we hope the government will sustain the present pace of road repairs and increase budgetary allocations to road constructions,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the President of Certified Institute of Purhasing and Supply Administrators of Nigeria, Dr. Mufutau Adebowale, has criticised Julius Berger over what he described as, “the slow attitude in the construction of its portion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

Adebowale, who averred that the construction company appeared insensitive to the importance of the road project, said the federal government should summon its management and ensure that urgent relief come the way of road users.