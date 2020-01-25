Davido and Chioma: Storm in a Tea Cup?

Super Saturday

Superstar singer, David Adeleke (Davido), and his fiancé, Chioma, are experiencing some misunderstanding. A mischievous 4th baby mama is suspected to be behind the storm, reports Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“So I heard Davido has a 4th baby mama, one babe in Atlanta don carry belle… Y’all that thought he wasn’t cheating on Chioma all these while must be a joker. But if I talk now, they will say I’m hating.” Perhaps, comments like this shouldn’t be more than what it is, or taken for, especially coming from the cyberspace. But in the case of David Adeleke aka Davido having a fourth baby mama, it was difficult to wave aside. Immediately, the rumour mills went into overdrive and different tales began to emerge.

It all started early this week when a relatively popular blogger, Gistlover, accused the music superstar of having another baby mama on the way but claimed the yet-to-be identified lady was paid handsomely to keep quiet about her pregnancy. The blogger had taken to the social media to reveal what seems like Davido’s tryst during his long stay outside the country last year. According to what was written on the blogger’s Instagram page, Davido now has a fourth baby mama on the way. Then, another US based, Instagram influencer, Rilimillz also added to the gist that the 4th baby mama is one babe in Atlanta that the hip-pop star has been cheating on Chioma with.

Amid the report of the fourth baby mama scandal, Davido and Chioma unfollowed each other on Instagram, which made their fans and followers question the state of their relationship. Concerned fans went as far as going to run a search on the individual page of both lovers. Screenshots that have since gone viral online showed that the music star unfollowed the mother of his first son, and she did the same thing. The development was followed by outrage on social media, especially by those who have been following the love story of the pair.

However, it appeared the words rapidly flew to the camp of both husband and bride-to-be, as both Davido and Chioma returned to their individual accounts on the social media app and started following each other again. The action of Davido and Chioma resulted in several speculations about what had gone wrong between them. Recall that Davido is set to wed Chioma this year, as they have already done the introduction in 2019.

Davido has never hidden his love for Chioma whose relationship with became public after she celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2018. The music star went on to release a song titled “Assurance” and gave her a Porsche car valued at N35 million. The hit song “Assurance” was dedicated to Chioma, and she also starred in the music video as well. Also in the video for the song “Wonder Woman”, Davido closed visuals with Chioma, after showing images of his two other women. Some months back, the singer did cause a stir answering a question during a radio interview when asked about his girlfriend Chioma, in comparison to the other two women shortly before he proposed to her. Responding, the star singer said, “This one is special to me”. He formally propose to Chioma at a dinner held at a restaurant in London. The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Chioma’s family home in Lagos.

Davido’s baby mamas have given him beautiful daughters. One of Davido’s most famous girlfriends was Sophia Momodu, who is a fashion enthusiast and a niece of the publisher of Ovation, Dele Momodu. When Sophia gave birth to a little girl, she took the DNA test, and it proved that Davido was the father. The new parents gave her a beautiful name Aurora Imade Adeleke, with her middle name being after Davido’s late mother, Veronica Imade. A couple of months later, Davido allegedly tried to take his daughter out of the country several times without Sophia’s consent. Davido baby mama and her uncle turned to the lawyers for help, and the law was on their side. Eventually, Sophia finally got the custody of little Aurora. During this period, Davido and Sophia often exchanged harsh words on social media. Davido apologised for his heated words to Sophia and her uncle, and they have made up and left all the bad things in the past.

Of course, they are not planning to get back together, but at least they are on good terms again. Davido often visits his little daughter Aurora Imade and posts endearing photos with her on social media. He loves his first born and would do anything for her. This being the reason Davido had a bit of social media drama of recent with his first baby mama. The singer had shared a post revealing that he gave Momodu a lift on a private jet to Ghana so that she would not have to fly economy. This sparked a reaction from Momodu who immediately said she never asked him for a lift to Ghana.

Simply known as Amanda, Davido’s second baby mama is the mother of Hailey Adeleke, daughter of the superstar singer. Once Amanda gave her fans on social media an opportunity to ask questions about what they would like to know about her, and a particular follower was curious to learn about how she handled the news of learning that she was pregnant for one of the biggest music stars in the country. “How did you feel when you found out you were pregnant?” the follower queried. Responding, Amanda said she was surprised and added that a close friend was with her when she received the news of her pregnancy. The news about Davido having a second child then was quite unexpected, because at the time, he was not dating anyone, at least no one that the public knew of. The outlets exploded with the reports that Davido had a second daughter. There were even photos from the baby shower, which the famous singer personally attended, and he looked extremely happy as he spent time with his alleged girlfriend.

Nothing specific was known about the mother of the baby, but the media found out that her name was Amanda and she resided in Atlanta, the city in the United States where Davido was born. Amanda gave birth to a beautiful healthy little girl, and Davido was incredibly excited to welcome his newborn daughter to the world. He named her Hailey Veronica Adeleke. Just like with her older sister, he decided to give her a middle name after his late mother. Currently, Hailey lives with her mother Amanda in the United States.

Aside from his first two baby mamas Sophia Momodu and Amanda, who bore him two girls – Imade and Harvey – Chioma (mama Ifeanyi) is indisputably Davido’s “special one” in every sense. If not for anything at least she bore him a baby boy. It would be very interesting to see another baby mama pop up as alleged. However in the counsel of the wise, Chioma may not be the last woman in Davido’s life in as much as she can go on and live her life after the planned wedding, as the legitimate mother and wife yet.

This week has indeed been a tough one for Davido. He had to also battle people speculating that the baby boy from Chioma was not his. He angrily remarked in a post: “Any of you that legit believe that fake photoshopped tweet going round of me talking nonsense about my son can’t be stable!!! Lmao. Kai social media!! I hail!!”

