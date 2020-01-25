Bistro Back in Theatre February 

By Tosin Clegg



Gbolabo Gibbs, widely referred to as the SingingChef, is a seasoned performing artiste and Hospitality specialist. With over 5years of professional singing and acting, Gibbs has a strong background in opera, Jazz, stage, negrospiritual, gospel and contemporary music. He has featured in productions at the renowned Arena, TerraKulture, National Theatre, Muson, and the Main Auditorium, University of Lagos. He has also excelled in the hospitality scene having worked with several hotels, restaurants and food-related Institutions.

He’s the producer of “Flavour of Music”, a first of its kind fusion of food, theatre and music show. He also featured in the American Broadway Musical MamaMia. Gbolabo Gibbs began his professional career as a Coffee barista at the first ever dedicated coffee store in Lagos Nigeria, Cafe Neo. After which, because of his excellence and exemplary delivery he was invited to the Head office Kaizen Ventures Partners to join the finance Team as a Training Consultant, where he developed and implemented concepts and strategies to increase results for Field Executives. While there, he found his passion for training and consulting. This propelled him to more managerial roles in the hospitality sector with institutions like Golden Palm Hotel Lekki, and Cookie Jar Bakery, where he also lead a highly motivated team in the Sales and Marketing Unit and Clientele Services unit.

His passion for food was still ever strong as he became the Event and Outdoor Catering Cordinator for Eros and Gourmet after which he went on to Film House Cinemas IMAX, joining the pioneering team to establish the first of its kind cinema in West Africa, as the Food Manager.

Gbolabo Gibbs recently crowned his achievements as he earned the bragging rights at the Unilever Nigeria Plc cooking show, winning the title of Knorr Taste Quest 5 Ultimate Cook. He is very active in ministry, volunteering and the development of the Nigerian youth and believes that everyone has values and dreams and should not give up until they are achieved.