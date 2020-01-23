Klopp Rules out Liverpool Sales this Winter Transfer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no intention of allowing any of his players to leave the club in the January transfer window as he closes in on the Premier League title.

Klopp’s side are 13 points clear of defending champions Manchester City with two matches in hand and look certain to be crowned English champions for the first time since 1990.

Unbeaten Liverpool face Wolves away today, seeking their 22nd win out of 23 Premier League matches this season.

Sevilla and Roma have made tentative approaches regarding a loan deal for Xherdan Shaqiri, who is currently unfit, but Klopp said there was no plan for any departures.

“We had the majority of December and January with a bench full of kids,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference. “Wonderful kids, but kids, so how could we think about giving a player to anybody? I don’t understand that.

“It’s not about Shaq, it’s about pretty much everybody. We just have to keep them for sorting our situation and not the situation for different clubs.”

Klopp said despite his team’s rampant form, they could still get better, highlighting the need for better concentration.