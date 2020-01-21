Imo Deputy Speaker, 8 Lawmakers Defect to APC

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Okey Onyekamma, representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, has resigned as deputy speaker and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker of the State Assembly, Dr. Collins Chiji (Isiala Mbano PDP), on Tuesday announced the resignation of the Deputy Speaker of the House, Barr. Okey Onyekamma (Mbaitoli PDP) from his position as the Deputy Speaker.

Reading Onyekamma’s resignation letter dated January 20, 2019, the Speaker disclosed that Onyekamma’s resignation was as a result of convention and zoning which prescribes that the deputy speaker should be from the geo political zone of the sitting Governor.

The Speaker also announced the defection of nine members of the house from their parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing various reasons for their defection.

Four members left the Action Alliance (AA), two defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), while three defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

THISDAY gathered that the reason for the defection by the lawmakers was not unconnected with the Supreme Court verdict sacking former governor Emeka Ihedioha of PDP and replacing him with Hope Uzodinma of APC last Tuesday.

.

Arthur Egwim representing Ideato North defected from the Action Alliance (AA), Amarachi Iwuanyanwu representing Nwangele defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chidiebere Ogbunikpa representing Okigwe also from the PDP.

The Nkwerre representative, Obinna Okwara, defected from the AA, Paul Emeziem from Onuimo left the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) together with Ekene Nnodumele representing Orsu.

Johnson Duru representing Ideato South and Ngozi Obiefule representing Isu also left the AA while Okoro Syracuse representing Ohaji Egbema defected from the PDP.

Also at the plenary session, the House screened and confirmed Barr. Cyprian Akaolisa for the position of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice following the governor’s request for speedy consideration of his nomination.