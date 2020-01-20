Sanwo-Olu Appoints Five New Permanent Secretaries

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries.

A circular released in Lagos on Monday by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that the appointment was part of the governor’s giant strides to attain the set objectives of the THEMES agenda.

Sanwo-Olu listed the former Director of Financial Intelligence and Research at the State Treasury Office, Mr Olujimi Ige, as the new Permanent Secretary, Debt Management Office (DMO).

The governor named a former Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of the state Auditor General, Mrs Ajenifuja Adetokunbo, as the Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Office.

In the circular, Mr Adeniji Hakeem Oduyinka, who until now, was the Director of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, is now the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Civic Engagement.

Also, the former Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Thorpe Olusina, becomes the Permanent Secretary of the same ministry.

Sanwo-Olu also named Dr Aina Ayoola, who was the Medical Director at Massey Street Children’s Hospital, as the Permanent Secretary of the Primary Health Board.

According to him, all the appointments, which have different deployment dates, take immediate effect.

In the circular, the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy is to resume on February 8, while his Primary Health Board counterpart will assume duty on February 23.

Sanwo-Olu wished the new permanent secretaries a most rewarding and impactful tenure. (NAN)