Six Killed in Road Accident in Oyo Community

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Tragedy struck Sunday in a community in Ogbomoso area of Oyo State as no fewer than six people lost their lives in an accident involving a truck and a commercial bus at Abuduka area along Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

THISDAY learnt that seven other injured people in the accident were rushed to the Ladoke Akintoka University of Technology , (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso for treatment .

It was gathered that the accident occurred in the morning when the driver of the truck lost control as a result of the vehicle developing break fault while about to negotiate a bend.

According to an eye witness, it was at this juncture that the truck rammed into a fully loaded 18-seater commercial bus resulting in the death of the six people.

The eyewitness added that some of the passengers in the commercial bus are presently in coma, saying: “I am not sure if any of the passengers in the bus can survive though, not all are dead but the ones alive are in coma.”

It was also gathered that attempts by the people of Abuduka at apprehending the driver of the truck over the ghastly accident failed as he reportedly forced his way out into a nearby bush and escaped from the area.

The eyewitness said: “When people tried to apprehend the truck driver, he brought out a knife, threatening to stab anybody who dared move closer before he took to his heels.”

The Oyo State Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Chukwura Uche Chidima, who confirmed the incident, said five male adults and one female adult lost their lives in the accident, adding that seven other passengers in the bus were injured and rushed to the teaching hospital by men of the command for treatment.