Akeredolu to Commission Projects as Ondo School Marks 60th Anniversary

Bennett Oghifo



As part of the week-long activities marking 60th anniversary of Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, the Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) will, on Thursday, January 30, commission projects initiated by old students of the school.

The old students, who have changed the entire landscape of the school by renovating structures within the premises, said that the projects were initiated with a view to giving the institution a befitting outlook.

According to the chairman, organizing committee of the anniversary and an old student of the school, Mrs Taiwo Kolawole, activities for the celebration would commence on Monday, 27th January, 2020 with a Holy Communion service slated for the school chapel.

Kolawole, who added that Tuesday, January 28 events would include a road show from the school compound to the palace of the Deji of Akure, explained that the activities would include a symposium, school anniversary inter-house sports competition, as well as a novelty match on Thursday, January 30th.

According to her, following the commissioning of projects by the Governor Akeredolu in the school compound on Thursday, there would be a beauty contest, a compendium on life and times of Miss R.J Pelly, the pioneer/ founding Principal of the school slated for Friday, January 30, and a Dinner and Award night at the International Event Centre, the Dome, Alagbaka, Akure, on Saturday, February 1.

Kolawole enjoined all and sundry to be part of the celebrations as the institution had produced several firsts in various fields of human endeavour.