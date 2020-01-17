Take off of Terminal 2, Our Priority, Says Oshodi Interchange Manager

Planet Projects Limited, managers of the Lagos State owned Transportation icon, the Oshodi Transport interchange has announced that ongoing talks with stakeholders in the inter-city transport services will soon lead to the take-off of the second terminal at the Oshodi Transport Exchange.

Its managing director, Mr. Biodun Otunola said the stakeholders, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), are responding positively and showing commitment

“If things go as planned, Terminal 2 will be in full operations by end of February”.

Otunola praised the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu for his leadership in speeding up the operations of the interchange.

“The recent facility visit to the Oshodi – Abule-Egba BRT and the deadline to contractors to deliver in May sent positive signals to the international transportation community that Lagos State is fully committed to overhauling its transport infrastructures. It is important to inform the general public that the take-off and arrival facility for the BRT has already been provided in Terminal 1,” he said.

Otunola said all hands are now on deck to make sure that travellers to major urban centres and state capitals can come to terminal 2 to board buses in February.

He said the interchange is making efforts to ensure that passengers have various options including air-conditioned luxurious buses and normal vehicles.

“Those who want premium services, such as riding in air-conditioned, wifi-enabled buses to their destination will choose their preferences as well as those who can only afford normal buses.

Otunola said the interchange will be very strict in screening the vehicles that can ply the interchange to ensure the safety of passengers and their satisfaction

“We have to be strict in assessing the vehicles that can use the facility. We don’t want a vehicle to pick people here only to develop mechanical problems on the road” he said

It will be recalled that the Oshodi Transport Interchange recently announced that over 1.6 million passengers have used the facility to commute since it commenced operations in May, last year.