INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Uzodimma

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Hope Uzodimma his Certificate of Return for the Imo state governorship election following the nullification of the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state by the Supreme Court.

In a fresh whatsapp message by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, tyýyýo news men, he said, “I have just confirmed that the Certificate of Return has been presented to the Governor-Elect of Imo State by National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu in the presence of National Commissioners Abubakar Nahuche and Dr Mustafa Lecky.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi had earlier said at about 13.06 hours t⅞ýhat the certificate of returns was yet to be issued to Hope Uzodimma.

He said in a whatsapp message to reporters covering INEC, thus, “Dear Colleagues, Please be informed that the Commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement, therefore, we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. However, once the Commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued”.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in an interview Wednesday in Abuja, said that INEC would comply with the judgment once it was served with the enrolled copy of the judgment.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday removed Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo and declared Hope Uzodinma winner, directing INEC to issue him (Uzodinma) certificate of return.

A seven-man panel of the apex court in its decision held that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast at the March 9, 2019 governorship elections.

Okoye said that the commission had no problem with issuing Certificate of Return in compliance with the court order, but it needed copy of the enrolled court judgment to know clearly what it was ordered to do.