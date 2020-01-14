Osinbajo Hails Sanusi for Keeping Peace in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday hailed Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, for keeping peace in his kingdom.

Osinbajo commended the Emir for ensuring peace in the state, saying his efforts had gone a long way in maintaining the unity of the state.

The vice president described the projects he commissioned as a great development, noting that they’re a part of the dividends of democracy that would benefit the good people of the state.

While commending Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Osinbajo said the people of Kano deserved such development projects.

In his remarks, the Emir told the vice president to consider Kano State as his second home, commending him for recognising the state as one of the peaceful in the country. He described the vice president’s visit to commission projects by the state government as a welcome development.

Projects commissioned by Osinbajo include Murtala Mohammed Way Flyover completed by the Ganduje administration and named after business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan-Dantata; Katsina Road Underpass named after Alhaji Tijjani Hashim. The vice president also laid the foundation for the construction of Kofar Mata Underpass.