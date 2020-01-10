NGO, Unubiko Foundation Empowers Abia Indigenes

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Unubiko Foundation, has paid the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for eligible students of Atan-Abam community, Arochukwu LGA, Abia state.

A member of the community, Chukwudi Ojukwu, disclosed this.

According to him, the owner of the foundation, Mr. James Chijioke Ume, a businessman and Chairman of Channelkoos Media Consult who hails from the community, came to the aid of the students who could not afford the WAEC fee, by settling their fees.

“It is no longer news that our great son has registered and paid all the monetary requirements for all eligible students who would be writing the May/June West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

“Mr Chijioke James through the Unubiko foundation have added yet another plus to his numerous charitable works,” he said.

The philanthropic activities of Unubiko Foundation has also been noticed across the state and beyond.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, also posted comments on Facebook about the foundation.

“For long I have known him to be a silent giver, generously too, through the Unubiko Foundation,” he said.