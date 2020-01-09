Ikpeazu Predicts Brighter Days ahead for Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu Wednesday expressed joy over his victory at the Supreme Court, saying that brighter days were in store for the state with the election litigations now put behind him.

He spoke at his Umuobiakwa country home in Obingwa Local Government Area where he monitored the apex court’s proceedings along with some of his aides and party faithful.

Ikpeazu expressed gratitude to God Almighty for seeing him through in the long drawn legal battle with the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Alex Otti, who had dragged him all the way to the apex court after losing at the poll and lower courts.

The governor, who noted that his journey to government house Umuahia has been “very treacherous” since 2015 equally thanked church leaders, traditional rulers, women and major stakeholders in the state for their sustained faith and support to him and his administration.

Recalling the numerous post-election litigations that he had faced since 2015, Ikpeazu stated that he remained the only state governor in Nigeria that has been removed twice but still retaining his seat.

According to him, his opponents kept him in court for the greater part of his first tenure, adding that he can now heave a sigh of relief that the treacherous long journey has finally come to an end.

The governor said he felt challenged to do more for the state, especially the less-privileged in the days ahead, pointing out that the next few days would be full of activities.

He assured that he would deliver on the mandate freely given to him by Abia people as well as acquit himself creditably on the job.

Ikpeazu lauded the judiciary for being the last hope of the common man and expressed satisfaction at the reforms in the judiciary which has brought about the speedy delivery of the Supreme Court judgment.

He called on the defeated APGA governorship candidate, Otti to feel free to contribute his quota to the development of the state.

“I say to him, if he has anything whatsoever to contribute to the development of Abia, time is ripe now for him to make those contributions and make sure that his name also would join the names of other great names in Abia on the golden pages of Abia,” he said.