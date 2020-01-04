First Bank Restates Commitment to Culture, Economic Growth

First Bank of Nigeria Plc., (FBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to economic development through cultural projection.

The bank declared this at the sixth edition of the Africa Fashion Week that held in Lagos recently.

The Africa Fashion Week initiative seeks to promote the Nigerian brand through fashion.

The event featured, amongst others, runway shows that included models with Sickle Cell disorder, Marketplace exhibition and panel session of fashion talks.

Some renowned designers that thrilled the audience with their works at the two-day event were Daviva, Zephyr’s Atelier, Caroline 1942, Ashor by Bumz with exhibitions from Bee Fab, Moon by Me, Bolams Aso Oke, amongst others.

The event, which was chiefly sponsored by First Bank, also saw the bank display the First Bank Ankara in ‘The FirstBank Collection’.

This segment was lit up with a runway show by the bank’s staff, all of whom flaunt FBN’s 125th-anniversary fabric.

Speaking at the show, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of FBN, Folake Ani-Mumuney expressed the bank’s continuous support for the initiative.

“We are pleased to identify with Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria, as it showcases creativity by African fashion designers to the teeming public, leading players and enthusiasts of African fashion whilst promoting their contribution to the growth of the fashion industry.

“We will continue to drive advocacy for this as it can create jobs that will deepen opportunities for the revival of our textile industry.

This, we are certain, will result in SME growth along the value chains, especially with the growing demand in the fashion industry.” The event was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, including the First Ladies of Ekiti, Ogun and Kwara states, Mrs. Bisi Adeleye–Fayemi, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, and Mrs. Folake Abdulrazaq, respectively.

Also were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, former Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mrs. Omotayo Omotosho and Television presenter cum model, Idia Aisen, amongst others.

All of them showed up in local fabric to further drive home the message of the initiative.