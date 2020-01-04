Ambrose Set for Scotland Return

Efe Ambrose looks to be heading back to Scotland but there will be no Neil Lennon hat-trick for the Nigerian defender.

The versatile defender, 31, has been signed twice by the Celtic boss, but his destination on this occasion is more likely to be Livingston.

Ambrose originally joined the Hoops from Israeli side Ashdod in the summer of 2012 when Lennon agreed a £1million fee, but rarely figured when Brendan Rodgers took over in June 2016.

Lennon took him to Hibs on loan in 2017 and the international star agreed a two-year contract at the end of the campaign after his Parkhead deal expired.

He exercised a release clause in his agreement and quit the Easter Road outfit in January 2019 and went on trial with Championship club Derby County.

Ambrose remained on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign, but didn’t make a solitary appearance before becoming a free agent again in the summer.

Now Livi gaffer Gary Holt is keen to bring the erratic back-four operator to the Lothian outfit and talks have already taken place.

Ambrose, who has also attracted interest from St Johnstone, has been without a club since he left Derby.

He has been keeping fit by playing and training with his local club back in Nigeria.