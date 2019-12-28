‘Suru’ My Biggest Release in 2019, Says Tekno

To mark his birthday, Tekno, has dropped a single titled “Suru,” alongside a music video. The video, which was shot on the streets of Lagos Island and directed by TG Omori “Boy Director,’’ is a vibrant illustration of life, success, family, health and growth. Produced by Blaise, the song uses an upbeat tempo to communicate the artists’ emotions.

It starts off with phrases like “dead body no dey gbese, zombie no dey zanku…” to highlight that only the living can enjoy the things of life. Also using phrases like “kilode ooo… you can’t kill yourself… dance makosa… you suppose to dey thank God oo,” Tekno emphasises the importance of being grateful regardless of the situation.

The multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer who has had a difficult year, fighting personal battles, uses this song to remind his fans that happiness is free and there is a need to constantly be thankful for life. With the new release, Tekno presents his fans with a message of love and hope, urging them to live life knowing that tomorrow will be better.