Marvico Badminton Finals to Hold Dec. 30

After the semi-final matches held on the December 23, Mbieri will come alive again, as all roads will lead to Obazu Autonomous Community in Mbieri, in Mbitoli Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday for the grand finale of the 2nd Marvico Group of Companies sponsored annual badminton championship to round-off 2019 activities.

With the men completely separated from boys, Blade Onozie will tackle Chukwuebuka Ezekwe for the men’s singles final.

On his way to the final, Blade Onozie outclassed Uche Anusiem, 21-19, 21-16, 21-11 in one of the two semi-final matches while the second semi-final between Chukwuebuka Ezekwe and Gift Achimike ended 21-13, 21-14 in favour of Ezekwe.

In the women’s singles category, sensational Joy Nwaiwu who defeated Happiness Onyegbule 21-11 and 21-5 in the semi-finals, will be up against her double’s partner, Favour Chieke in the women’s singles final.

Favour was favoured by dropping hard-fighting Nmesoma Onunwa 21-19, 21-15 in a game that could have gone either way.

Excited on the development, sponsor of the tournament and CEO of Marvico Group of Companies, Chief Nnamdi Iroegbu, said he is indeed happy for keeping the youths of Obazu positively engaged this festive period.

He expressed satisfaction with the standard of play which he described as nothing but master-class.

Meanwhile, the duo of Gift Achimike and Chukwuebuka will battle the pair of Blade Onozie and Ifeanyi Nwaiwu in the men’s doubles final while the women’s doubles final is between the duo of Joy Nwaiwu/ Favour Chieke and the pair of Nmesoma Onunwa and Rachael Onyegbule.

Joy and Favour beat Akumade Gift and Onyinyechi Anusiem 21-9, 21-9 in the semi-finals while Nmesoma/ Rachael stopped Amarachi Nwaneri and Peculiar Chieke, 21-9, 21-5 to book their final ticket.

Ezekwe/ Achimike beat Obonna / Chimezie, 21-14, 21-8 and 23-22 in the men’s doubles semi-final to reach the final.