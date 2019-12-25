Jumia Targets More Customers

Jumia has opened up its e-commerce platform to brands and corporate organisations to advertise. The company’s Head of Growth and Partnerships, Olusegun Martins, who made the disclosure recently in a statement, said: “Our platform is one of the most visited in Nigeria and Africa.

We are in 12 countries of Africa, and in each country, we serve consumers absolutely everywhere. We are much more than “e-commerce”, we have hotels, flights, restaurants, classifieds portals, and many more platforms, which give us even more data and more ability to target the right audience for brands looking to reach a wider and more targeted audience.”

In 2018, pageviews on the Jumia website reached over 700 million, but now averaging over 90 million views per month.

“We have bespoke solutions for various needs. We can help brands build awareness, consideration, engagement, sales, even multiple products to tap into. We can segment users in a very unique way based on their real shopping interest at the most granular level.

We help brands to target users geographically in the most effective way. We have run very successful campaigns in multiple countries and advertisers who choose Jumia can decide to allocate recurring budgets to our platform,” Martins said.

He further disclosed that Jumia digital advertising platform was growing very fast. Every day, more users access Jumia and use it as a source of research, inspiration and shopping. “No other platform is growing faster,” he said.

Its campaign reporting tools are objective and independent. Jumia is adapting the model of leading e-commerce platform in the US, Amazon.