Keystone Rewards Account Holders in Promo

Keystone Bank Limited, has rewarded 34 winners in its ‘Growbiz Account Save and Win’ promo with cash and consolation prizes in different parts of the country.

The winners who were selected through a computerised and random process, were picked from the bank’s branches across the six geo-political zones, with members of National and Lagos Lottery Regulatory Commission in Nigeria in attendance, to ensure transparency and accountability.

The event held in Lagos recently.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, Keystone on August 5, 2019, launched the promo as part of efforts to appreciate its loyal customers whilst engendering savings culture in the country.

The promo which was open to both new and existing customers of the bank and scheduled to run till November 30, 2019, requires customers to grow their Keystone Growbiz Account balance by N50, 000 and maintain it for 90 days to qualify for the raffle draw.

In all, nine customers won N100, 000 each, another nine customers went home with N50, 000 each, while other consolation prizes of refrigerators, generators, standing fans and microwave ovens were given to other winners.

Speaking at the event, Head, MSME & Value Chain Management of Keystone Bank Limited, Helen Nwelle, said: “MSMEs are significant contributors to the nation’s economy, hence they consistently require intermittent support to scale up their business, thrive and also continue to create jobs which would impact the nation’s GDP.

“It will be all smiles as we announce winners who disciplined themselves to save for the period and for customers who do not win, we are still ever committed to being their preferred financial advisor.

“Let me also reiterate that the Keystone Growbiz account which we are rewarding loyal customers for today is designed to meet the needs of business owners and organisations; sole proprietors, partnerships and limited liability companies.

“The product is available in two variants: GrowBiz Gold Account (with minimum balance); GrowBiz Classic Account (without minimum balance).

“Each variant is broken down into three segments Individuals, SMEs/Traders and Corporates.

“At Keystone Bank, we are committed to delivering superior customer experience to all her customers,” Nwelle added.