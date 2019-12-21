Ahmed Indimi Delights Zahra Buhari

It has been three years since President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra and Ahmed Indimi tied the knot. The lovely lovebirds are rejoicing with sweet words. They took to their Instagram page last Monday, celebrating, with lovely photos and charming words. Ahmed wrote: “To my darling wife @mrs_zmbi, thank you for the wondrous time we have spent together as well as the time we will have insha Allah, you have given me a new purpose: Love.

Happy anniversary my beautiful wife. Zahra wrote: “It’s been three wonderful years of growth. Bless your beautiful heart my darling. You’ve been an absolute gift to me from Allah SWA. I give Allah gratitude for the favours he has shown us. I’m ever grateful to Allah for joining our hearts as one and for giving us the patience to get to where we are today. Cheers to the many years ahead insha Allah.” Wishing this couple many more blissful years