Ngige Mourns Sen. Uwajimaogu

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed sympathy over the death of Senator Benjamine Uwajumogu.

In a condolence letter addressed to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, the minister described Uwajimaogu’s death as “tragic and dreadful”.

Senator Ngige said he had an engrossing discussion with the deceased as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Labour and Employment a day before the sad incident.

“On behalf of myself and the staff members of the Ministry of Labour and Employment I wish to convey deepest condolences to the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Ahmed Lawan on the tragic passing on of a friend and brother, Distinguished Senator, Benjamine Uwajumogu.

“Ben’s death is tragic and dreadful not because death has ceased to be a debt commonly owed by mankind (ominbus moriendum – all must die) but because he dropped dead, alive! The Distinguished Senator had just left my office on Monday, December 16, after over two hours of engrossing discussions as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Labour and Employment.

“He came with his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Engr. A. Wudil. Ben betrayed no sign and left no inkling of a foreboding cloud!

Ngige also condoled with the members of the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment where Uwajumogu’s death has a left huge vacuum.