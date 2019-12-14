Turkish Airlines Pledges Upgrade Aircraft

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Following the suspension of its operations into Nigeria, Turkish Airlines and its management friday met with the Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Abdullahi Sidi, in NCAA Office in Abuja.

At the end of the meeting, the Airline’s executives pledged to commence immediate freight of all left over passengers’ baggage back in Turkey.

According to them, this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737 – 800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A 330 and Boeing 737 – 900.

Sidi, in a statement to the press in Abuja by the General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, revealed that the programme of clearance would be carried out from 13th to 17th December, 2019.

Earlier, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with a letter dated 11th December, 2019, with reference no. NCAA/DG/12/16/60 suspended Turkish Airlines operations into Nigeria with effect from the 16th December 2019, if the right size of aircraft was not deployed to the service of Nigerians at all airports in the country.

The Regulatory Authority expects strict compliance to this remedial programme and warns all operators to ensure Nigerians are not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient services.