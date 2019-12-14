Gidi Cookout to Hold in Grand Style

The biggest and most anticipated boxing day party, the Gidi Cookout is back again for its 4th Edition, the organisers have said.

The Gidi Cookout which has always recorded huge following is reputed for hosting highest concentration of youths, young professionals, premium influencers and celebrities from the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle industry in attendance would deliver yet another lifestyle experience infused with food, drinks, music and everything in between.

The Gidi Cookout, a one-day event known for delivering the best food and lifestyle experience is taking place on the 26th of December at FantasyLand Ikoyi is sponsored by Hennesy and supported by Bet 9ja.

The event which starts at 3p.m. will feature an afternoon food, music and a day party hosted by Jerry Shaffer and Mc Fisher with music by four of the best Dj’s in Lagos right now – DJ Consequence, DJ Prince, DJ Six7ven and DJ Factor.

The Gidi Cookout has held a reputation for delivering the best day-party experience and one of the most talked about event of the holiday since its inception is raising the bar this time with the music, food, fashion.

The premium day-party which started three years ago, has become one of the most anticipated day parties and now attracts a staggering 1,500-2000 upwardly mobile millennials across Lagos and outside of the metropolitan city.

According to the organisers, “The team looks forward to hosting guests to an extravaganza come Boxing Day.”