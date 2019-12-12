TAJBank Unveils Second Branch in Kano

TAJBank, Nigeria’s newly licenced non-interest bank has announced the launch of its second branch in Kano State.

The launch, which held at the bank’s office in Kano, recently, hosted members of the TAJBank Board of Directors, prominent guests, staff and the media.

According to a statement, the Chairman of TAJBank Limited, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, congratulated management and staff on the launch of the Kano office and noted that, “We are a bank desirous of contributing our quota to the development of the non-interest banking sector in Nigeria and this is firmly entrenched in our mission.

“We have listened carefully to the yearnings of the people of Kano; as such opening our second branch in the state is a strategic decision backed only by our unwavering commitment to offer exceptional service to our customers.”

On his part, the founder and Chief Operations Officer, Mr Hamid Joda, said, “Launching our second office in Kano has proven to be one of the best business decisions we have made so far. The city of Kano has welcomed TAJBank warmly and we are grateful for the reception we have received.

“We are not unaware however of the high expectations of our bank nor the level of confidence placed in us even as have just launched into this sector.

“TAJ Bank is here to deliver, not just innovative products and services, but exceptional customer service which has become our trademark.”

TAJBank offers an array of products and service offerings which are widely available to all Nigerians. Some of the products include: Partnership (Mudarabah) Term Deposit, Lease (Ijarah) Finance, Partnership (Mudarabah) Savings/Current Accounts and much more.

The bank received its license from the Central Bank of Nigeria on July 12th 2019. TAJBank has its head office in Abuja and a branch in Kano with major plans for expansion across the country.