Linda Ikeji’s Counting Her Goodies

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It is not often that you wake up to read posts on the personal life of celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji. So, when it happens, every single line in it will definitely count. In appreciation of the moment in her life, the popular celebrity blogger took to her Instagram page this week and is thankful to God for her perfect life. She has got God, her son, family and living her dream life despite the absence of baby daddy, Sholaye Jeremi.

You will recall that the rich and famous blogger revealed that she was dumped by her billionaire lover, Jeremi, shortly after he learnt she was carrying his baby back in 2018. However, God has been faithful even despite his absence. She has had the most fulfilling year, marked her son’s first birthday and more!

Counting her blessings on Instagram, Linda wrote: “I got my son. I got my family. I got my dreams. Everything else in my life is additional blessings that I am so thankful for! What are you thankful for? Be grateful for all your blessings and watch God multiply them. As the year gradually comes to an end, I pray God does something so big, so unusual, so out of the ordinary in your life that it will leave you and others completely stunned. Have an amazing last month of the year! Keep praying. Keep pushing! Keep believing! Massive hug!”

For a long time, the identity of Linda Ikeji’s baby father was nothing more than just speculations. Many who follow this celebrity’s popular blog and are interested in her posts were wondering who the father of her baby is. As for the 39 year old herself, she was not too keen on disclosing the identity of the man who made her “fall” pregnant.

She would always talk about everything and everyone, but news, events, entertainment, lifestyle, and yes…gossip!” Linda Ikeji in a comprehensive post on the relationship with former lover, now baby daddy, Jeremi Sholaye had explained how it all started and didn’t end in the fairytale story she had envisaged.

“I’ve always been open about my life but I’m sharing details about my personal life mostly because of the girls who look up to me. The girls I have mentored, mentoring right now and plan to mentor in the future. I’m very particular about our young girls and I have personally tried over the years to be an example in some way; tried to teach these girls how to fight for their dreams, how to live right and do right and then I go and have a child out of wedlock and that must be a little confusing to some of them and especially with so many untruthful stuff out there about me,” she wrote.”

According to the super baby mama, one question everyone had on their lips was how and when she met the father of her child. In her epistle, the former model gave a story which one said could be written as a script on a romantic Hollywood movie. “One of the things many people have asked me is how I met this man because we don’t run in the same circle.

Well, I met him three years ago at Wheatbaker Restaurant in Ikoyi in December 2015 shortly after I moved to my home in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

“It was a day after Christmas and I was having dinner with friends when he walked in. He saw me and the rest is history. He claimed at the time that he had never heard of me which was seriously a turn-on for me because up until then I’d only been meeting men who behaved like fans. At the time we met, I was 35 and he was 37 and I’d been single for nearly four years. I was definitely searching and I fell in love almost immediately and so we became an item.”

After meeting Jeremi Sholaye in that very interesting and romantic manner, the controversial blogger and her supposedly dream lover went on to have a very beautiful love story (as she had thought then) from spending quality time together, this was one relationship that was heading to the altar.

“It was a whirlwind romance. He was the funniest and most romantic guy I’d met up until that point, so it was easy to fall in love and I truly believed the feeling was mutual. A few weeks after we met, it seemed like we were planning a future together. This man was already calling me Linda Ikeji Jeremi and making all these plans but then just like that, it was over between us.”

Dr. Linda went from waking up every morning to love text messages from him to no more calls. “I was just thanking God for finally sending me my own man when all of a sudden we were no longer talking to each other. Later he would tell me what scared him off. My public life. He claims he’s a private businessman and didn’t want the attention being with me would bring to him and I told him I understood and we went our separate ways. . . We tried to get back together in 2016 but it didn’t work out so much so we separated again but stayed in touch (mostly him to be honest), stayed friends and that was how our back and forth started.

“By mid-2017, we were both still single and we started seeing each other again quietly. There were times it was very intense and we talked about a future together, and there were times that I couldn’t figure out what exactly I was doing with this guy. We were not suited for each other. Totally different lifestyles. And there was the problem of my fame.

“I walked away from this man a million times and he came after me a million and one times. No matter how much I pushed him away, he kept coming back and me, because I couldn’t find anyone else, I kept going back. Lol. So I was basically going back to my ex because I couldn’t find anyone else,” she confessed.