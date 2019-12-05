Senate Asks IG to Reduce Police Checkpoints on Federal Roads

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate Thursday appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to urgently reduce the number of checkpoints on federal highways in the country.

It stated that the plea had become necessary to reduce the gridlock on the roads ahead of the Yuletide celebration. The upper chamber also urged Adamu to direct officers of the Police Force to eschew all forms of extortion on motorists as alleged, while carrying out stop and search to establish validity of vehicle particulars. The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion titled “National Security versus Disproportionate Road Checkpoints on Federal highways in the country”, moved by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who said the National Security architecture of Nigeria had been stretched beyond its elastic limits.

According to him, acts of criminalities have put untold pressure on the country’s national security architecture, necessitating and compelling security agencies to confront security breaches headlong. Utazi noted that as a consequence, the imposition of road checkpoints on almost all federal highways in all geo-political zones of Nigeria.

He stated that while road blocks are necessary to curb criminal activities, its abuse for unintended purpose is reprehensible.

According to him, the Senate “will not renege in our responsibilities when the masses of this country complain that government police meant to protect them has been turned into an oppressive conduct by those concerned and which the IGP and people of his ilk may not be aware.”

Meanwhile, the Senate has referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the appointment of the Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission to its Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, referred the request to the committee shortly after the commencement of plenary yesterday.

The nominees for screening and confirmation are: Zikrullah Olakunke Hassan, Chairman, Osun State, South West; Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Executive Commissioner – Operation, Inspection and Licensing; Nura Hassan Yakassai, Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance, Kano State, North West, and Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe, Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library, Edo State, South South. Part-time members are: Halimat Jibril, Niger State, North Central; Abba Jato, Borno State, North East; Garba Umar, Sokoto State, North West; Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, Ebonyi State, South East; Sadiq Oniyesaneyene Musa, Delta State, South South, and Akintunde Basirat Olayinka, Ogun State, South West. Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are: Shehu Dogo, Ministry of Aviation; Nura Abba Rimi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rabi Bello Isa, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Ujudud Sherrif, Ministry of Health; Aminu Bako Yarima, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Ibrahim Ishaq Nuhu, Central Bank of Nigeria.