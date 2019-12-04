Pacegate Launches Lubricant Testing Labs

Pacegate Limited has launched the first commercial dedicated lubricant testing laboratory called PG Labs, in Nigeria.

PG Labs is located in Ilupeju, Lagos and can run a number of tests including Evaporation Loss, Homogeneity & Miscibility, Shear Stability, Kinematic Viscosity etc. These tests like Shear Stability, a measure of the resistance of an oil viscosity to shearing, are mandatory requirements by SON for all engine oils in Nigeria.

A statement explained that the PG Labs offers a broad array of tests to suit lubricant manufacturers, regulators and companies. PG Labs is ISO 17025 accredited and is being registered with the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN). The laboratory performs at the highest professional level with industry experts who perform the analysis in accordance with the relevant test procedures and cross referenced with samples from ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials).

PG Labs comes as a solutions provider to the rising demand for testing lubricants locally with its continued reinforcement of quality, reliability and timeliness. The organization buttresses its commitment to pioneer solutions to support the evolving needs of its customers with the launch of this laboratory.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director, Pacegate Limited, Mr. Umesh Amarnani, said, “Pacegate is delighted to launch the first laboratory dedicated to the lubricants market. This laboratory will further enhance our technical offerings to our lubricant suppliers, customers and partners, and provide them with local services at international standards.

“Our ongoing commitment to providing strong technical support ensures that we uphold our position as a valued and sustainable partner in the lubricant industry, while continually building on expertise”.

Also commenting, PG Labs Principal Officer, General Manager-Sales and Technical, Ayodapo Keshinro, said, “At PG Labs, we are committed to improving our services through adequate research and viable practices in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“Since our solutions cater to a wide pool of needs, it is important for us to explore every possible means to ensure they are of maximum quality and can match the requirements of our customers. The lubricant laboratory is an important milestone in our journey to serve our customers better.”