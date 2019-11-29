Second Ibadan Affordable Art Show Kicks Off in December

Yinka Olatunbosun

The second edition of the Ibadan Affordable Art Fair, which is set to hold from the 6th to 8th December.

The opening day of the three-day event will restricted to invited guests only, whilst the subsequent days will be open to the general public.

According to the initiator of the project, Ms OyindaAdelumola, the Ibadan Affordable Art Fair as an “idea came about because Ibadan was once the centre of art and culture and we want to put Ibadan back on the map for art, making it a focus and locus in addition to Lagoswhich is already densely concentrated by expanding the market for art away from Lagos and bringing more people to the art collecting fold”.

The second Ibadan Affordable Art Fair will feature works by various artists of whom 70% are Ibadan based, exhibiting ceramics, embroidery, photography, sculpture and paintings. Highlights of the fair will include music, children’s art class, poetry etc.