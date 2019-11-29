Orogun Grammar School Reunion Kicks off Thursday

Eddy Odivwri

As you read this, all Old Students of Orogun Grammar School, Orogun, Delta State are gathering in the school compound. To celebrate the seminal reunion of all old students as well as celebrating the life and times of the founder of the college, Late Chief Demas Akpore, former Deputy Governor of defunct Bendel State.

Dignatories expected at the event include the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and a host of other educationists in the state.

Projects undertaken and completed by the old students will be commissioned on Saturday, November 30,2019, just as the reunion feast will witness Career Talk and novelty football match between sitting and old students, later today.

It promises to re-ignite the flame of learning and morals among the students.