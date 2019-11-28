GIG Mobility Launches Operations in Ghana

By Emma Okonji

GIG Mobility, formerly known as God is Good Motors, is investing in the use of technology innovation to enhance customer experience through digitisation that is designed to totally transform Africa’s interstate and regional transportation network systems.

The technology-powered transport company officially launched operations in Ghana last week where it would operate inter-city services in two of its major cities.

Chief Operating Officer for GIG Mobility, Vuakpor Muoghereh, said: “The expansion into Ghana is in line with the company’s agenda to provide great customer experience for commuters across Africa. We are committed to moving people across cities easily and safely. We are launching our Ghana operations with two terminals in the cities of Accra and Kumasi where we will run the Accra /Kumasi route as well as the Accra / Nigeria route. We plan to cut across major regions in Ghana in the shortest possible time.”

“As a forward thinking company, we have launched several technology driven tools to redefine transport, including its booking app available on Google play store and iOS for Apple users and its locally developed enterprise mobility platform which allows interested investors to operate in the transport industry through the GIGM enterprise partner model.

Although the market competition is tightening for operators in the transport technology market, especially for players who use mobile applications (apps) to run taxi businesses, GIGM has become the continent’s first interstate transport business with operations even outside Nigeria. The company has in many ways proven to understand mobility in Africa,” Muoghereh said.

According to her, GIGM is the first company in Ghana to power intercity/state/region transportation with the use of end-to-end technology solutions and the first transport platform in Ghana to engage in intercity operations.

Executive Chairman of the GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere, said the company was undergoing complete restructuring and strategically repositioning for global opportunities but is at the same time, very mindful of the need to learn from its local experiences in Nigeria and elsewhere.