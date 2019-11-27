FBNInsurance Settles N5.4bn Claims

FBNInsurance Limited said it paid out N5.4 billion claims to its clients at the end of the third quarter 2019.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of FBNInsurance, Mr. Val Ojumah, said the focus of the company was to maintain the indisputable leadership position in the life insurance sub-sector by paying claims promptly and at the same time protect the interest of its various corporate and individual clients.

“Ours is a business of trust and as part of our efforts geared towards maintaining leadership position in the life insurance sub-sector, we have built a solid foundation where our clients can insure their trust by promptly paying their claims.

“We have also deepened our footprints across Nigeria in our quest to serving our customers and shareholders even better than we have done in previous years.

“Customer satisfaction is the fulcrum of insurance business and this inevitably builds customer loyalty and we will not fail to ensure this. We believe once FBNInsurance is able to pay customers’ claims as they arise, numerous customers and the general public will have faith to take up more life policies because they are convinced that should a claim/loss arise, FBNInsurance will be able to meet its financial obligations to them,” he added.