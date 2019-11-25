Buhari Demands Investigation on Murdered Kogi PDP Woman Leader

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has demanded a thorough investigation of the gruesome murder of Salome Achejuh Abuh, woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada Aro, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government of Kogi State, after the concluded governorship election in the state .

The 60- year- old woman was roasted alive when political thugs barricaded her house, doused it with petrol and set it ablaze.

Buhari said the evildoers of the act must be brought to justice irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold.

President Buhari expressed outrage at the gruesome murder, while also decrying whatever reason could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman.

In a statement issued yesterday by one of his media aides, Femi Adesina, the President charged all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter, so that justice could be served without fear or favour.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behavior, which should not be accepted in a decent society,” the President said.

He also sympathised with the family of the deceased. The President vowed that the law would catch up with the malefactors, while assuring that justice would be done.

According to Buhari, the treatment visited on the PDP woman leader was pure criminality and bestiality and a descent to barbarism that has gone out of the realm of politics.